Super Bowl: What have been the most-watched halftime shows of all time?

Another edition of the Super Bowl is here. While the Chiefs and the 49ers are poised to deliver an exciting game at Allegiant Stadium, fans are also eager to see another thrilling halftime show.

The NFL expects millions of viewers to follow the Super Bowl LVIII. Chiefs and 49ers will compete to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, two squads that are widely regarded as the best in the entire league.

However, football isn’t the only highlight of the Super Bowl. The halftime show is always a topic of debate among viewers, with incredible artists having graced the main stage throughout history.

The most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows of all time

Usher will be in charge of the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show. It will be the second year in which Apple Music presents it, as in 2023 they lured Rihanna onto the stage for Super Bowl LVII.

Speaking of Rihanna, her halftime show last year was the most-watched in NFL history. According to numbers provided by the league, 121.017 million viewers tuned in to watch the singer’s performance, breaking all-time records.

Although these numbers are remarkable, another female singer almost reached the viewership that Rihanna had. In 2015, Katy Perry’s performance at Super Bowl XLIX reached 121 million viewers, positioning her in second place on the list.

In third place, we find another successful female artist. Lady Gaga’s performance in 2017 during Super Bowl LI had a total of 117.5 million viewers. She began her show by jumping from the top of NRG Stadium onto the field.

The first band that appears in this list is Coldplay, holding the 4th position. The halftime show of the British group, joined by Beyonce and Bruno Mars, reached 115.5 million viewers during Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Finally, in 5th place, appears Bruno Mars once again, this time as the lead performer. The pop singer was joined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, and he attracted a total of 115.3 million viewers.

Will Usher bring surprise guests to his Super Bowl 2024 performance?

Usher will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium during the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show. The R&B and pop singer just released a new album today, so he’s expected to present some of his new songs on Sunday.

During his entire career, Usher has had amazing collaborations with great singers such as Justin Bieber, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Jungkook, among others, so we could see one of them joining him on stage.