Baker Mayfield’s new OC gets big endorsement from Todd Bowles, revealing the reason of why the Bucs hired him

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a blow last season by getting bounced in the regular season, not even going to the NFL Playoffs. Hence, Todd Bowles made changes by signing a new offensive coordinator, and now he explained why they hired him to coach the Baker Mayfield-led offense.

Todd Bowles was clear on why they chose Zac Robinson as the new OC. “I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball. He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players,” Todd Bowles said via a team’s statement. He then added, “I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players.”

Robinson knows the Buccaneers’ weapons very well, as he was the Falcons OC in years prior. Hence, he played against Tampa Bay twice a year. He will replace Josh Grizzard, who only had one year and failed to deliver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zac Robinson has a lot of pressure

Robinson really needs to bring the heat, as Baker Mayfield is already reigniting beef with Kevin Stefanski, who is the new HC of the Falcons. Also, his reputation is on the line. He had four different first rounders on the Falcons roster, and the offense was still not great. Despite having Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Michael Penix Jr. and three first rounders on the offensive line, the Falcons were still not a feared opponent.

Bucs’ new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

Advertisement

Now, he will have an even more stacked offensive roster to work with. Two of the last three OCs on the Bucs have become head coaches in the NFL. Both Dave Canales and Liam Coen are doing wonderful jobs in their respective teams. Therefore, this is a job were Robinson could use as a trampoline if he provides on the promise of making this offense a powerhouse.

Advertisement

see also Shedeur Sanders loses key mentor as Kevin Stefanski dismantles Browns’ coaching staff

The Bucs offensive weaponry is incredibly elite and deep

There is no reason for Tampa Bay not to have a top five offense in the NFL next year. If healthy, the Bucs only need a decent playcalling and they could absolutely blast any defense in front of him.

Advertisement

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Bucky Irving

WR: Mike Evans / Jalen McMillan

WR: Chris Godwin / Sterling Shepard

WR: Emeka Egbuka / Tez Johnson

TE: Cade Otton

SurveyIs Zac Robinson the right hire? Is Zac Robinson the right hire? already voted 0 people

Advertisement