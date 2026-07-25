Patrick Mahomes plans to rely on Kenneth Walker III to improve on last season’s mistakes with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon on the ground in Kenneth Walker III ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming season.

The good news quickly spread throughout the Kansas City Chiefs‘ facilities once Andy Reid revealed Patrick Mahomes’ status: he has been fully cleared for training camp. Chiefs Kingdom will also have one of their top weapons on the ground in Kenneth Walker III, giving the quarterback someone to rely on so he won’t have to run as much as he did last season.

During a recent press conference ahead of the start of this stage of the NFL calendar, Mahomes made his stance on the situation clear. The goal, in order to avoid injuries like the one he suffered toward the end of the 2025 season, is to take better care of himself and look for more alternatives in his teammates.

“I plan to be able to to do everything I did before. I’ve been moving around and doing that stuff but, I’m obviously try to take care of myself a little bit better,” he said.

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If needed, he now has an elite running back in the offense: “I think I ran little bit too much last season in general, so I’ll try to get better with that. Then if all else fails, I’ll just hand it off to K9 (Kenneth Walker) and let him go to work.”

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admits he ran too much last year and likely needs to be better about that this season.



“If all else fails, I’ll just hand it off to K9 (Kenneth Walker) and let him go to work.” https://t.co/DmORdw91GA pic.twitter.com/xh5FvjsHWw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2026

A major setback for Mahomes

On December 14, 2025, Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee during a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury occurred in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when his knee buckled awkwardy as he was brought down by defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand while trying to scramble out of the pocket.

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Mahomes underwent successful surgery the following day to repair both his ACL and LCL, ending a tough 2025 campaign that also saw the Chiefs miss the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is hit by Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes wants to protect his knee

Recovering from an injury can have different challenges for an NFL player. Mahomes does not want to leave anything to chance, and besides seeking advice from a player of Tom Brady’s caliber, he also has not ruled out the possibility of continuing to wear his knee brace to avoid setbacks.

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“I’m going start off with it just because I’ve worn it before and I feel comfortable with it. So that that’s kind of where we will start, but it’s not like I’ve been told I have to wear it or how long I have to wear it,” he said via NBCSports.com.

“It’s just going to be my comfortability how I feel. But I will start with it on just because I feel like I can still move and be myself with it. I played with it in college and then we’ll just see where we go from there.”

What to expect from Kenneth Walker III

Coming off a dominant 2025 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks where he rushed for 1,027 yards and 5 touchdowns on 221 carries (4.6 YPC) while adding 31 receptions for 282 yards—and capping it all off as the Super Bowl LX MVP—expectations for Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City are sky-high.

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After signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs in March 2026, the explosive back is set to step immediately into the RB1 role. With his elite contact balance and big-play ability, Walker III will serve as the undisputed focal point of the rushing attack, leaving clear depth and complementary roles for Emari Demercado and rookie Brashard Smith behind him.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs leans on Kenneth Walker #9.

What’s next for the Chiefs?

The 2026 NFL training camps are slowly starting to take shape, and while the Chiefs remained cautious regarding Mahomes’ situation, they are now expecting him to be there on July 28. The location where Andy Reid will watch his players return to action will be Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.