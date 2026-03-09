Broncos confirm key signing after Chiefs land Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker for 2026

The Denver Broncos are running it back with J.K. Dobbins in the 2026 NFL season. Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs found their top rushing threat in Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker, the reigning AFC West champions answered right back. If Kansas City wants to reclaim its divisional throne, it must make it past Denver, who will hand them nothing.

It was Dobbins himself who broke the news of his re-signing with the Broncos. Through a post on his X account, the star running back confirmed he is returning to Denver—or as he called it: “Home”—for 2026.

Much speculation surrounded Dobbins’ future. The 27-year-old half back put on great numbers in his first season with the Broncos. However, he was affected by injuries—a common them throughout his NFL career—causing him to miss 7 games in the regular season and the entire playoffs.

Dobbins finished the 2025 NFL season with 772 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. Now, he is back with Denver to chase redemption. If the Chiefs want to re-claim the AFC West—and the entire AFC and NFL—they will have to make it past the Broncos, who are showing no signs of getting complacent any time soon.

Broncos depth chart at HB

With Dobbins confirming his return to the organization for the 2026 campaign, the Broncos will keep the backfield core intact. Obviously, all their hopes will lie in Bo Nix and how he recovers from the season-ending injury he suffered in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. But still, the quarterback has enough weapons around him to make Denver a contender.

According to ourlads.com, the Broncos’ running back depth chart features: J.K. Dobbins, R.J, Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin (a restricted free agent), and Tyler Badie.

Whether the Broncos will stay on the market for more support in the running game or if they select a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft remains uncertain, but re-signing Dobbins proves Denver is not resting in its laurels and will do everything to assure Kansas City doesn’t challenge for its crown.