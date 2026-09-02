Andy Reid appears to confirm order of Chiefs RB depth chart behind Kenneth Walker

Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs added Kenneth Walker III as one of the team’s key weapons in the backfield. Chiefs Kingdom wants to get back into the title race.

During the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs added Kenneth Walker III, who is set to take the RB1 role in the backfield. In that scenario, according to recent comments from Andy Reid via A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman, Emmett Johnson would slot behind the former Seattle Seahawks running back.

“Pass protection. We knew he could run the ball. But the thing we had to see was pass protection for him to be that No. 2 back. You’ve got to be able to do that…,” Reid said on Johnson’s role with Chiefs.

With this development, Brashard Smith appears to be the player most likely to fall down the depth chart. The Chiefs will look to make an impact on the ground, and Patrick Mahomes has the weapons needed to make it happen. This is the Chiefs’ running back depth chart for 2026:

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Kenneth Walker III

Emmett Johnson

Brashard Smith

Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles Kenneth Walker #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

What does Kenneth Walker bring to Chiefs Kingdom?

Kenneth Walker III had a massive rebound year with the Seahawks in 2025, staying healthy for all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career. As Seattle’s primary lead back, he logged 221 carries for 1,027 rushing yards—averaging a crisp 4.6 yards per carry—and found the end zone 5 times on the ground.

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He also proved to be a reliable safety valve in the passing game, hauling in 31 receptions for 282 receiving yards, setting up an explosive postseason run that capped off his Seahawks chapter in legendary fashion.

In the latest Super Bowl, where he was crowned champion and named MVP, Walker played a pivotal role. He finished with 27 carries for 135 rushing yards, without recording a touchdown.

Andy Reid wants to unleash the ground game

The Kansas City Chiefs had a surprisingly sluggish year on the ground in 2025, finishing 25th in the NFL with just 106.6 rushing yards per game and 1,812 total yards on 430 carries (4.2 yards per attempt) with 15 touchdowns. The backfield split work across a heavily rotated rotation—led by Kareem Hunt’s 611 yards—leaving the offense overly reliant on Patrick Mahomes to bail out early-down lulls.

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Heading into 2026, Andy Reid is focused on tightening up those numbers by restoring balance to his scheme: establishing greater efficiency on first and second downs, taking pressure off the passing game, and committing to a more physical, explosive run game to keep defenses honest in the red zone.