Why isn’t Kyler Murray playing today for Vikings vs Packers in 2026 NFL Week 10?

The Minnesota Vikings are heading to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated divisional matchup, but they will have to do so without Kyler Murray on the field.

The Minnesota Vikings need to bounce back quickly from their last two setbacks, and they’ll have to do so against none other than the Green Bay Packers. The challenge becomes even tougher, not only because they’ll be traveling to the always-difficult Lambeau Field, but also because they’ll have to do so without Kyler Murray, who has been ruled out due to injury.

According to the Vikings’ official website, a hamstring injury is the reason the quarterback will be sidelined, along with several other players. Among the notable absences are TJ Hockenson and Jauan Jennings.

As a result, Murray will be on the sidelines for the second consecutive game. Who will take the reins as the starting quarterback against the Packers? Recently acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade, Kirk Cousins.

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Cousins returns to Minnesota

During his first stint in Minnesota from 2018 to 2023, Kirk Cousins put up some seriously impressive numbers before a torn Achilles cut his final year short. Across 88 regular-season games in purple and gold, he completed 68% of his passes for 23,265 yards, 171 touchdowns, and just 55 interceptions, posting a slick 101.2 passer rating.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up.

Fast forward to this past Tuesday ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, and the Vikings brought “Captain Kirk” right back into the fold to rescue their struggling quarterback room—sending a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to get the deal done.

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When could Kyler Murray return?

Kyler Murray is currently considered week-to-week as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The earliest he could potentially return to the field is Week 11 when the Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday, November 22, though if he needs another week to heal up, his next shot would be at home in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons on November 29—assuming, of course, that Kirk Cousins doesn’t ball out and keep the starting job locked down in the meantime.

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