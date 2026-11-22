The Warning brought a different kind of energy to the 2026 NFL Mexico City game between the 49ers and Vikings, but their halftime appearance also raised questions about the band's involvement and the deal behind the performance.

The NFL is bringing more than football to Mexico City for its Week 11 international matchup, with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings set to share the spotlight with one of Mexico’s most successful rock acts.

The Warning, the trio formed by sisters Daniela, Paulina and Alejandra Villarreal, will headline the halftime show at Estadio Banorte on November 22, adding a major musical attraction to the league’s return to the Mexican capital.

The opportunity represents another major milestone for the Monterrey-based band, which has built an international following through its energetic performances and growing presence in the rock scene.

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Does the NFL pay artists for halftime performances?

The NFL does not traditionally pay halftime headliners an appearance fee, but there is no public confirmation that The Warning will perform for free at the 2026 Mexico City Game. The league has not disclosed the financial terms.

The Super Bowl provides a useful example of how the NFL handles its biggest musical performances. Artists who headline the championship game’s halftime show traditionally do not receive a conventional performance fee.

However, the league covers production and travel expenses, while performers can receive union-mandated compensation under applicable agreements. CBS News reported this arrangement in its coverage of SB LX in February 2026.

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The exposure associated with performing in front of a massive television audience is another important factor. The same applies to halftime performances at international NFL games.

Has The Warning performed at an NFL game before?

The Warning previously performed at an NFL game on November 23, 2025, when the Cardinals hosted the Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. The Mexican rock trio headlined the halftime entertainment, presented by Cash App.

The Warning perform onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the The Latin Recording Academy)

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The Arizona Cardinals announced the band’s participation on November 20, three days before the game. The performance was an opportunity for the Monterrey-born sisters to bring their music to an NFL audience in the United States.

The group consists of three sisters:

Daniela Villarreal: Lead vocals, guitar and piano.

Paulina Villarreal: Drums, vocals and piano.

Alejandra Villarreal: Bass, piano and backing vocals.

Their previous NFL appearance also helped establish a connection with the league beyond live performances. The Warning’s music has featured in the Madden NFL video game franchise, including its song “S!ck”.

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Key takeaways