Why isn’t Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks vs Cardinals in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season?

Sam Darnold won't play against the Cardinals. Find out why the quarterback is not available today for the Seahawks.

Sam Darnold will not play today when the Seattle Seahawks face the Arizona Cardinals. The star quarterback has been ruled out because of the glute injury he suffered during Seattle’s season opener against the New England Patriots.

Darnold was injured just five snaps into the season opener when he was taken down on a sack and immediately showed discomfort. He initially went to the sideline for evaluation before leaving the game, with Drew Lock taking over at quarterback and helping Seattle secure the victory.

The Seahawks later clarified that Darnold’s hip joint was unaffected and described the injury as a “very unique soft-tissue injury” involving his glute. The team does not consider the injury long-term, but Darnold has not recovered quickly enough to return against Arizona.

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Is Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks against Cardinals?

No, Sam Darnold is not playing today against the Cardinals. Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Darnold would miss Week 2, but the good news for Seattle is that the team does not anticipate placing its starting quarterback on injured reserve.

That means the Seahawks can continue monitoring Darnold’s recovery without committing to a lengthy absence. Macdonald said Darnold is progressing well and expressed optimism about his return, although he did not provide a specific timetable.

Drew Lock will start in Darnold’s place after stepping in during the season opener. Jeremy Fowler previously reported that Darnold could possibly miss Week 3 as well, while more recent reports have pointed to Week 4 as a more likely return target. Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers is also a potential target if Seattle takes a more cautious approach, but there is no official return date yet.