Mike Macdonald provides positive-yet-ambiguous update on Sam Darnold’s return to Seahawks lineup

The Seattle Seahawks continue to await for Sam Darnold's return, but coach Mike Macdonald was positive it's just a matter of time.

Mike Macdonald is back to his old tricks by providing some ambiguous answer on Sam Darnold‘s status. After all, the Seattle Seahawks expect to have their starting quarterback sooner rather than later.

When asked about Darnold, Macdonald said “He’s on his way back. Is it next week? Is it the week after, the week after that? I’m not sure. I’m optimistic, put it that way.” Hence, no return date has been established yet, but all things point to a great evolution by Darnold.

In the meantime, the Seahawks will have to face divisional rivals Cardinals without their Super Bowl-winning signal-caller. They already beat the Patriots without Darnold, but that doesn’t make it easy.

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How did Drew Lock play vs Patriots?

With Drew Lock basically a sure starter in Week 2, the fact is that he wasn’t stellar in Week 1, but he was effective enough. At the end of the game, the Seahawks won and the Patriots fell to 0-1.

Drew Lock came off the bench to help lead the @Seahawks to the win 🔥



16-of-22

187 yards

1 TD/0 INT pic.twitter.com/nBmJ9SG2Ik — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2026

Lock completed 16/22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. However, his main mission was not to turn the ball over, and he accomplished that. As long as Lock doesn’t give away the ball, the Seahawks defense can manage to win football games.

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The Cardinals are off an emotional win

No one saw the Cardinals winning away at the Chargers in Week 1, but they looked composed and ready to go. They pulled off the upset of the week and now are in a crash-down spot.

Usually, teams off an emotional, unlikely win tend to crash down during the next game. Hence, the Cardinals need to battle that moment as they face the Seahawks, who had a long week to prepare for this game.