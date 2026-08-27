Shedeur Sanders could regain Browns’ starting QB job

The Cleveland Browns may have named Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback for Week 1, but according to Adam Schefter, the decision could have a much shorter shelf life than many expect.

Watson won the competition over Shedeur Sanders after Cleveland’s coaching staff evaluated both quarterbacks throughout training camp and the preseason. The decision generated plenty of controversy, particularly because Sanders appeared to show enough during the preseason to make a strong case for the starting job.

Now, Schefter believes Watson’s position could depend heavily on what happens during Cleveland’s first two games of the regular season. If the veteran struggles, Shedeur could receive an opportunity much earlier than expected.

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Could Shedeur Sanders become the Browns’ starting QB?

Adam Schefter offered a fascinating prediction about how quickly Cleveland could change quarterbacks if Watson fails to perform. “If Deshaun Watson plays well the first two weeks on the road, he’ll continue to be the quarterback. If not, I believe there is a realistic chance that for their home opener, Shedeur Sanders is the starting quarterback of the Browns. That’ll be up to Deshaun and how he plays in the first two games.”

That puts significant pressure on Watson from the beginning of the season. The Browns will open their schedule with consecutive road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning home for their Week 3 matchup.

Watson therefore may not have much room for error. If he performs well, the Browns could quickly put the quarterback controversy behind them. If he struggles, however, Sanders could become the most obvious alternative.

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That possibility becomes even more intriguing because Shedeur Sanders could make his potential Browns starting debut at home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. He could then face another major test shortly afterward, with Cleveland scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime matchup.

Todd Monken chose Deshaun Watson

Todd Monken ultimately decided that Watson gave Cleveland the best chance to win when the regular season begins. The head coach’s evaluation appeared to focus on more than simply preseason statistics, particularly Sanders’ familiarity with the offense and his ability to operate the system.

That does not mean Sanders’ opportunity has disappeared. He remains one of the most important young players in Cleveland’s quarterback room, and a poor start from Watson could accelerate his path onto the field.

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There is also a bigger picture for the Browns. Cleveland has major decisions ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft, and determining whether Sanders can develop into the franchise quarterback could have enormous implications for the organization’s future. For now, Watson has won the job. But Schefter’s prediction makes one thing clear: the quarterback competition may not actually be over.