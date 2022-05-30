Bad or good news but two franchises will be sold as soon as possible according to a legal document, it is unlikely that both teams will change cities.

Why the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers could be put up for sale soon?

The Seattle Seahawks were founded in 1974, they are one of the six youngest teams in the NFL, and they have always played in Seattle and the team is unlikely to move to a new city.

Portland Trail Blazers are not in the same city and have nothing to do with the NFL, but as an NBA team they also have a story to tell since 1970. The Trail Blazers have only one NBA title won in 1977 and 3 conference titles.

Both teams are related since they belong to the same owner who passed away in 2018 and since then both teams have been awaiting their fate according to the owner's will, but there are still steps to follow to execute said orders.

Both teams will be put up for sale since that is what Paul Allen's will says, he was the owner of the teams. After his death in 2018, his sister Jody Allen took over the company and all of Paul's property and since then she is the Chairwomen of the Seahawks and Trail Blazers.

Art Thiel of Sportspress Northwest tweeted that Paul Allen's estate must be sold within 10 years of his death. Jody Allen has already sold most of his estate with a few things left to sell including the Trail Blazers and Seahawks, both teams could be sold anytime this year or in the upcoming 6 years.

According to another report by John Canzano, the Trail Blazers are expected to be put on the market within 6-18 months for interested buyers. Although, according to Canzano's report, Jody Allen would like to keep a small percentage of both franchises.

