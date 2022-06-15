360-degree turn for him after 11 years in the NFL, though this new job doesn't mean he's retired from professional football. Check his new baseball team.

Golden Herman Tate III, Super Bowl Champion with the Seattle Seahawks will not be playing in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. During 2021 he did not play in the regular season but instead was part of the Titans offseason/practice squad.

The last time Tate played in the NFL was with the New York Giants in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but before that he was playing for the Eagles, Lions and Seahawks. With the latter he won Super Bowl XLVIII.

It seems that no NFL team wants to sign Golden Tate, his wide receiver skills are good but they don't attract the attention of a franchise. A team that could use Tate is the Jaguars, his experience with Lawrence would be a perfect fit.

Will Golden Tate play in the MLB?

No, Golden Tate will play for the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, his position will be center field (good for his speed). But baseball is not a new thing for Tate, during his high school years he was a three-sports athlete, apart from football and track & field, his other favorite sport was Baseball.

Tate's NFL career started in 2010 when the Seahawks drafted him in the second round as a 60th pick overall, his first contract was $3.2m. After the Seahawks, Tate played for the Lions from 2014 to 2018, with the Eagles for a portion of the 2018 season, and finally with the Giants from 2019 to 2020.

