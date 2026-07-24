Alex DeBrincat shares heartfelt farewell to Patrick Kane after Blackhawks reunion

Alex DeBrincat posted an emotional message to Patrick Kane after the veteran forward agreed to return to the Chicago Blackhawks on a new two-year contract.

Alex DeBrincat has bid farewell to longtime teammate and close friend Patrick Kane following the veteran forward’s decision to return to the Chicago Blackhawks. After spending the past three seasons together with the Detroit Red Wings, the pair will once again skate for different franchises.

DeBrincat reacted shortly after Kane’s two-year contract with Chicago became official, sharing a simple but meaningful Instagram story that read, “Thank you 88,” alongside a photo of the two teammates. The message highlighted a friendship that has extended well beyond the ice throughout their NHL careers.

Their connection dates back to Chicago, where Kane helped mentor DeBrincat after the Blackhawks selected the winger in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. After reuniting in Detroit in 2023, the duo once again developed strong chemistry before Kane’s return to the franchise where he became one of the greatest players in team history.

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DeBrincat and Kane’s friendship extends beyond hockey

The relationship between the two forwards has remained strong despite multiple roster moves throughout their careers. When Chicago traded DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in 2022, Kane openly admitted how difficult it was to lose both a productive linemate and one of his closest friends.

Alex DeBrincat #93 and Lucas Raymond #23 talk with Patrick Kane #88 with the Red Wings. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Their bond continued after Kane joined Detroit, where they once again became key pieces of the Red Wings’ lineup. Off the ice, their families also developed a close relationship, with their children frequently appearing together during team events.

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DeBrincat remains under contract with Detroit for another season, while Kane now begins a new chapter back in Chicago. Although another reunion appears unlikely in the near future, DeBrincat’s tribute reflected the lasting friendship the two have built over nearly a decade.

Kane returns to the Blackhawks on a two-year contract

Kane’s new contract with Chicago is worth $16 million over two seasons and carries an $8 million annual cap hit. The agreement also includes a full no-movement clause, giving the three-time Stanley Cup champion control over his future.

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Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said the organization welcomed Kane back because of both his leadership and his legendary impact on the franchise. Chicago also believes the veteran forward can play an important role mentoring its young core, led by Connor Bedard, as the team looks to return to playoff contention after several rebuilding seasons.