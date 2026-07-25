Patrick Kane sends emotional goodbye message after leaving Red Wings

Patrick Kane may be heading back to Chicago, but he isn't leaving Detroit without one final emotional message.

Patrick Kane has officially closed the chapter on his time with the Detroit Red Wings after deciding to return to the Chicago Blackhawks, the franchise where his legendary NHL career began.

Although Kane’s homecoming to Chicago has generated enormous excitement, the veteran made it clear that leaving Detroit was far from easy. Before turning his attention to the next stage of his career, he took time to thank the organization, his teammates, and especially the Red Wings fans.

The heartfelt message quickly resonated across social media, with many Detroit supporters thanking Kane for his professionalism and leadership during the past three seasons despite the team falling short of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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Patrick Kane thanks the Red Wings

In his farewell message, Patrick Kane expressed his gratitude to everyone within the franchise. “Thank you to Marian and Chris Ilitch, Steve Yzerman, all the coaches, players, trainers, equipment managers, and everyone within the organization for making Detroit a special place for me and my family over the past few seasons.”

Special message for Red Wings fans

Kane also delivered an emotional message directly to Detroit fans, admitting he never expected to receive such overwhelming support after spending most of his career with one of the Red Wings’ biggest rivals.

“To the fans, wow what can I say. The support I felt over the last few seasons was unbelievable. I never expected that coming from Chicago. To score my 500th goal and 1375th point at home at the LCA, in front of you was perfect. Thank you for all of your love. Sorry we couldn’t get over the hump and get in the playoffs. That’s all anyone wanted.”

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Finally, Kane said it was a privilege to wear the Red Wings sweater before returning to Chicago. “It was truly an honor to be a Red Wing and I enjoyed every minute of it. To be part of a storied franchise and be welcomed with open arms is something my family and I will never forget. Thank you Detroit!”

While Kane will now begin a new chapter with the Blackhawks, his farewell made it clear that his time in Detroit will always remain a meaningful part of his remarkable NHL career.