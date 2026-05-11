Canucks reportedly establish one condition in potential Elias Pettersson trade

If the Vancouver Canucks decide to trade Elias Pettersson ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, reports indicate there is one thing they would surely ask for in return.

The Vancouver Canucks continue to explore their options when it comes to center Elias Pettersson. Although they’d need Pettersson to waive his NMC, rumors surrounding a potential trade have grown louder in recent weeks. According to a report, any NHL team knocking on Vancouver’s door must include a specific position in its offer.

“Vancouver would definitely want a center in return for him,” insider Elliotte Friedman commented on Pettersson’s trade talks during an appearance on the Dmase, Vingan, and Daunic podcast.

While the Canucks’ intention would be to get an immediate replacement in the event of a Pettersson trade, it remains uncertain whether a one-for-one exchange would be enough. Perhaps the NHL organization in Vancity will ask for an even bigger package.

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Pettersson’s numbers

Last season, Pettersson finished as the Canucks’ points leader with 51 points in 74 appearances. Considering the former fifth-overall pick in 2017 once put up a 102-point campaign, the fact he led the team with exactly half that production only underlines the crisis in British Columbia.

Elias Pettersson during the Canucks’ Ice & Dice Gala event in 2026

Moreover, Pettersson’s 51 points were the fewest by a leading scorer in Vancouver during an 82-game season since Henrik Sedin led the Canucks with 50 points in 2013-14.

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Pettersson has had concerns surrounding both his game and personality, but when he’s at his best, he is still a force to be reckoned with in the NHL. Despite its beleaguered present, Vancouver will demand proper compensation.

Pettersson’s contract

The Canucks signed Pettersson to an eight-year, $92.8 million extension (through the 2031-32 season) back in March 2024. Vancouver made a bold decision by opting to keep Pettersson in town before the start of the new league year last summer. As soon as the clock struck midnight on July 1, Pettersson’s contract included a full no-movement clause (NMC). If the Canucks wanted full freedom to explore his trade market, the start of July took that option off the table.

As a result, the ‘Nucks are now fully dependent on Pettersson. If he wants to leave British Columbia, he can cooperate and virtually handpick his next club. But if he wishes to stay, he has the power to veto any trade proposal that lands in the front office’s inbox.

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Pettersson may accept trade

Considering the Canucks are only at the dawn of a rebuilding process, it’s likely Pettersson would agree to waive his full NMC—which went into effect during the 2025-26 season—if Vancouver comes across an offer too good to pass up.

Of course, before making any move, the Canucks’ front office must first figure itself out and officially announce how the organization will be managed and who will be at the helm. Jim Rutherford is expected to transition into an advisor role following the 2026 NHL Draft, in which Vancouver will select third overall after the Draft Lottery wasn’t particularly kind to the franchise, either.