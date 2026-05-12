NY Rangers face harsh reality about trading up with Sharks in NHL Draft

The New York Rangers aren't losing hope on a potential trade with the San Jose Sharks to move up in the 2026 NHL Draft, but the odds may not be in their favor.

The New York Rangers had no luck in the NHL Draft Lottery. Despite finishing with the third-worst record, they dropped two spots and came away with the fifth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Considering how the season unfolded, it feels like far too small of a consolation prize for fans in the Big Apple.

Just because the Blueshirts recently got their hearts broken doesn’t mean they have lost all hope. When it comes to a potential trade up with the San Jose Sharks (No. 2 selection), the Rangers are holding on to a sliver of faith. However, league history indicates they may only be setting themselves up for disappointment.

As reported by Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, the last time a top-two pick was traded in the NHL was nearly 23 years ago. Back then, the Florida Panthers (No. 1) swapped places with the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 3). Pittsburgh selected Marc-Andre Fleury first overall, while Florida took Nathan Horton third. Needless to say, the team that moved up clearly won that trade.

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Trade with Sharks is complicated

Such a precedent not only underlines how improbable a trade between the Rangers and Sharks may be, but also adds another layer of hesitation for San Jose when looking at how things turned out for the last team to move down from a top-two selection.

Mike Grier of the Sharks

As a result, Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury will have to come up with a very appealing offer for his close friend Mike Grier (Sharks GM) in the Capital of Silicon Valley. It’s either that or praying for Gavin McKenna to slide down from No. 1 and somehow land in New York. The odds of that aren’t looking very promising.

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All things considered, the Blueshirts may have no choice but to stay put at No. 5 and take the best player available. According to a report, the Rangers view defenseman Carson Carels as their lone option in the 2026 NHL Draft.

NY Rangers’ picks in 2026 Draft

As things stand, the Blueshirts own 11 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft. Anything can happen, as New York has been transparent about its desire to move up, and such a move would almost certainly require parting ways with additional selections, as well as a roster player or prospect.

Regardless, New York currently owns the second-most picks in this year’s draft of any team, though there is a three-way tie at the top. The Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues each hold 12 selections. As for the Blueshirts, they own two first-round picks. Here’s the complete list of their selections:

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