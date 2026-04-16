What happens if Oilers win or lose vs Canucks today at Rogers Place in 2025-26 NHL regular season finale?

The final night of the 2025–26 NHL regular season could dramatically reshape the Western Conference picture for the Oilers, as their matchup against the Canucks at Rogers Place arrives with postseason positioning still potentially in play.

With the standings in a tightly packed stretch run and Edmonton battling for seeding stability, every result carries immediate consequences. A win for the them would help solidify their place in the playoff bracket.

They are in a position where just one point in this matchup would secure the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division, while a regulation loss could see them slip to No. 3 or even into a wild-card position if both the Kings and Ducks win their games.

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What happens if Oilers beat Canucks today?

If the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks, they earn 2 standings points and significantly improve their chances of finishing higher in the Pacific Division and securing a better playoff seed.

Jack Roslovic #28 of the Oilers forechecks during a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

In the NHL standings system, a regulation, overtime, or shootout win always awards 2 points, while the losing team gets 0 in regulation or 1 point if the game goes beyond regulation.

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That makes this matchup crucial for their final positioning in a tightly packed Western Conference race. With a stronger finish, they would be positioned to face the Anaheim Ducks in the first round.

It also strengthens tiebreaker control. Edmonton currently benefits from regulation wins (ROW), a key NHL tiebreak rule used when teams finish level on points, which can decide final playoff seeding.

What happens if Oilers and Canucks tie today?

If the game is tied after regulation and goes to overtime or shootout, both teams are guaranteed at least 1 point, while the winner takes 2 points and the loser earns 1 point. This is known as the “loser point” system in the NHL; once a game reaches overtime, the result splits into either:

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Winner: 2 points

Loser (OT/SO): 1 point

Regulation loss: 0 points

For Kris Knoblauch‘s team, this scenario still keeps them alive in the standings race, but it reduces their ability to climb the Pacific Division compared to a full regulation win.

What happens if Oilers lose to Canucks today?

If the Oilers lose in regulation, they earn 0 points, while an overtime or shootout loss still gives them 1 point, and both scenarios could impact their standings and lead to a tougher first-round playoff matchup depending on final results.

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A regulation loss is the worst-case scenario in NHL scoring, because it allows rivals to gain ground while Edmonton gains nothing in the standings. Even though they have already clinched a playoff spot, seeding is still extremely volatile.