Red Wings, Wild could get much-needed help to get Dylan Larkin trade done

The Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild need from a third-party broker to get a Dylan Larkin trade done.

The ongoing standoff between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings could finally reach a resolution as the Minnesota Wild showed interest. Both sides have explored trade options for weeks, but navigating the financial intricacies has created serious gridlock.

Minnesota remains Larkin’s primary preferred destination, yet the Wild encountered an obstacle to land Dylan Larkin from the Red Wings due to salary cap constraints. Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff refuses to retain significant salary without receiving massive additional compensation.

Now, an outside partner has emerged to break the stalemate and grease the wheels on a blockbuster deal. Recent buzz indicates the Philadelphia Flyers could step in to facilitate the trade as a third-party broker.

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Why would the Flyers help out to make this trade?

Philadelphia possesses significant salary cap flexibility and wants to weaponize that space for future building blocks. General manager Daniel Briere is reportedly willing to absorb veteran forward Yakov Trenin’s remaining contract to accommodate Larkin’s incoming hit.

According to David Pagnotta, the Flyers have tried to acquire Detroit’s F Dylan Larkin, but he doesn’t want to come to Philadelphia. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/W6fztL3FDw — Flyers FanaticsX (@flyersfanatics_) October 27, 2026

In exchange for taking on dead money, the Flyers demand a high-upside young asset such as Charlie Stramel. Philadelphia values adding young power forwards to their rebuilding pipeline while helping two non-rival franchises finalize a complicated transaction.

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Is it wise for the Wild to still go for Larkin all things considered?

Targeting Larkin from the Red Wings gives Minnesota the legitimate top-line center they desperately need alongside superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov. However, sacrificing Danila Yurov, Stramel, and multiple first-round draft picks completely empties general manager Bill Guerin’s future asset cupboard.

Furthermore, taking on Larkin’s hefty $8.7 million annual cap hit through 2031 severely limits Minnesota’s future roster flexibility. While Larkin undeniably elevates their immediate playoff ceiling, mortgaging their entire prospect depth creates dangerous long-term organizational risks.

Key takeaways

The Minnesota Wild showed interest in Dylan Larkin to resolve the ongoing trade standoff.

to resolve the ongoing trade standoff. The Philadelphia Flyers could act as a broker by absorbing Yakov Trenin’s contract.

by absorbing Yakov Trenin’s contract. Dylan Larkin carries a hefty $8.7 million annual cap hit through the 2031 season.