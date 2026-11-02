Nikita Kucherov report casts doubt on trade despite NY Rangers, Red Wings, Blackhawks interest

A report around the NHL hints the Tampa Bay Lightning may actually refuse to trade Nikita Kucherov despite the heavy interest drawn across the league.

Even though a report opened the door for a blockbuster trade between the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning involving Dylan Larkin and Nikita Kucherov, the Bolts parting with their best forward is far from a certainty in the 2026-27 NHL season. Just as the New York Rangers‘ potential trade for Kucherov could encounter an obstacle, so could the hopes of other teams like the Chicago Blackhawks—or any other team in the league, for that matter.

The Lightning have made it clear they don’t intend to trade Kucherov, regardless of his request. They may actually prefer to let him walk in free agency and get one last dance out of him rather than give up on him early in the NHL campaign and be left with the sour taste of what could have been.

According to a report, that’s exactly what Tampa Bay has in mind. The Bolts appear determined to roll with Kucherov until the wheels come off. If they get another Stanley Cup out of the experiment, it will be well worth losing the two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner to free agency.

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“Let’s see how Tampa does throughout the season and then go from there,” David Pagnotta reported on the Daily Faceoff Toronto podcast. “If the Lightning are a Stanley Cup contender, they may say, ‘Screw it, we’re just going to hold on to Kucherov. We’re going to give it one more ride. If we win, amazing, he can ride off into the sunset. If we don’t win, well, we gave it a shot with one of the best players in the league.‘”

Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium.

Lightning could be making right call

It makes sense why the Lightning would want to go down that route. In any other scenario, the Bolts could get a king’s ransom in return for Kucherov. However, with the trade request going public and Kucherov doubling down on it, the Lightning have lost much of their leverage. Not to mention that Kucherov is a pending UFA in the NHL.

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Until the clock really starts ticking toward the trade deadline, the Lightning can take their time and see how they fare against their NHL competitors. If they are in no position to compete come March, then sure, they will trade Kucherov for whatever they can get in return and accept that the season is over. But if they are well within reach of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it might be wiser to stick with the Russian veteran winger.

Could Kucherov sit out to force a trade?

There’s a risk that Kucherov may dig in his heels and hold out of team activities to force a trade, but that seems unlikely. Based on all accounts from people close to the situation in The Big Guava, Kucherov has no problem with the coaching staff or his teammates.

He has only decided that he’s had enough of the front office and won’t re-sign with the team, but he may still be on board to complete the 2026-27 NHL season in Tampa and then ride off into the sunset in free agency.

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That’s the way things are looking, and it’s why the most logical outcome right now appears to be that Kucherov will leave the Bolts through free agency rather than via a trade—at least as long as the Lightning remain in the postseason race. If things go south, then Kucherov may actually be traded.

Kucherov hitting free agency wouldn’t be terrible for suitors

This update on Kucherov’s trade market may not change much for potential suitors like the Rangers and Blackhawks, who were also mentioned by Pagnotta. “I’ve got to imagine the Rangers and Blackhawks, two teams that would probably be in pursuit. If they are on his list,” Pagnotta said about Kucherov’s suitors.

Whoever trades for Kucherov would have to (a) be on Kucherov’s 10-team trade list and (b) figure out a way to extend him, as he’s in the final year of his contract. Thus, if he indeed heads to free agency, it won’t actually change much and may even be better for suitors, as they would only have to commit money to him without giving up any assets in the process.

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Market around Kucherov

With the salary cap going up again before next season and Kucherov’s recent admission that money isn’t what’s driving his trade request, him hitting free agency could actually make for a fair competition in which he truly is up for grabs to the best suitor.

Teams like the Rangers and Blackhawks, which are ready to make a splash and compete again, could emerge as frontrunners. The Red Wings, however, may have a better shot at Kucherov through a trade with the Lightning by playing their Larkin card.

Key takeaways

No intention to trade Nikita Kucherov was expressed by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

was expressed by the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Give it one more ride,” David Pagnotta reported regarding Tampa Bay’s plans for Nikita Kucherov.

David Pagnotta reported regarding Tampa Bay’s plans for Nikita Kucherov. A 10-team trade list governs any potential trade destination for winger Nikita Kucherov.