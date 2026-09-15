Captain Connor Bedard makes Blackhawks no promises on lineup return date

In his first press conference as Chicago Blackhawks captain, Connor Bedard provided an update on where he stands in his rehab from offseason surgery.

What was speculated for months has now been confirmed: Connor Bedard is the 37th captain in Chicago Blackhawks history. Even though he’s set to miss the first month of the 2026-27 NHL season, Bedard is confident he will be back and joining a winning team by the time he’s healthy again.

Based on all the progress fans have seen from the surgery rehab center throughout the offseason, Bedard could prove the Blackhawks’ initial timeline for his return wrong. However, he knows better than to rush his way back into NHL action and risk suffering a setback.

Making his first statements as captain of the Blackhawks, Bedard made sure not to make promises he may not be able to deliver on—or that may not be wise to make.

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“I’m on the ice doing most of everything. Just working in a bit more each day. Timeline-wise, I don’t really know, it’s kind of see as it progresses,” Bedard said during his captain-introductory press conference on Tuesday. “But I’m feeling good and just doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. It’s obviously going to be tough not playing the first bit [of the season].”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard isn’t away from the team despite injury

Regardless of his cautious approach to a crucial stage of his recovery journey, Bedard did guarantee the organization and every fan in Chicago that he will do his best to be back as soon as possible. For the time being, that’s all the fanbase wants to hear from Bedard.

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Even if the Hawks are set to start the 2026-27 NHL season without their brand-new captain on the ice, there’s a lot to be excited about going into the campaign. Plus, Bedard was quick to confess that while being away from the ice stings, he won’t feel as if he’s missing out on valuable time with the rest of the team, as the group inside the locker room is very close.

“We’re together so much away from the rink that you don’t feel like you’re isolated or anything,” Bedard added. “You feel like you’re still part of the team every day, so that’s the biggest thing. When you’re hurt, you’re not around the guys and you miss being a part of that, but I don’t think it will feel like that at all. We’re going to have a great start without me and I can’t wait to join whenever that is.”

Blackhawks’ start to the season

The Blackhawks will make their debut in the 2026-27 NHL season on Sept. 29, when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Chicago’s home opener will be on Oct. 6 against the St. Louis Blues. Barring a miraculous—or reckless—rehab, Bedard will be absent that night at the United Center, missing Patrick Kane’s first game back in the Windy City.

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