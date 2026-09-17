Blackhawks’ Kyle Davidson discloses reassuring Connor Bedard injury update

Connor Bedard remains someone to keep an eye on entering the 2026-27 NHL season. Although Bedard made the Chicago Blackhawks no promises about his return date, it’s clear he wants to be back as soon as possible. His work throughout the summer rehabbing from surgery has definitely been noted by the organization.

On that note, general manager Kyle Davidson provided a heartening update on Bedard’s recovery journey. It’s still early to pop champagne, and even when Bedard is back on the ice in the NHL, Chicago will have to remain wary of any setbacks or threats, but everything is pointing in the right direction.

It may not be long before Bedard returns to action. For the time being, however, Davidson and the Blackhawks are pleased with the commitment from the new team captain and excited about his progress.

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“The good thing and the positive thing is that [Bedard] is out there, he is pushing every day. He feels great. He’s cleared every hurdle to this point, which is good,” Davidson stated on Bedard’s rehabbing progress, via Charlie Roumeliotis. “That’s a positive sign. But in terms of an altered timeline either positive or negative, we’re not there yet, but he’s checking every box so far.“

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Blackhawks have a plan for Bedard

Though they remain confident about the firepower on the roster, it’s clear the Hawks would want Bedard back in the mix as soon as possible. Based on the original timeline announced back in July, the captain would miss four months, meaning his return will likely come in November.

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It’s not ideal to miss Bedard for the start of the 2026-27 NHL campaign, but it doesn’t have to be hope-crushing, either. As Davidson made clear, the coaching and medical staff in Chicago have put together a plan for Bedard’s rehab. Davidson wouldn’t reveal if the 21-year-old is actually ahead, behind or right on schedule, though.

“We’ve got a nice plan moving forward and we’re progressing through that plan over the next number of weeks. Ahead of schedule, behind schedule — all that will be determined much further along in this process,” Davidson said.

Blackhawks will start the season without Bedard

For now, the Blackhawks will have to do with what they have. Anymore updates may follow in the coming weeks. One thing is certain, though, Bedard will be sidelined when the puck drops and the Blackhawks visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 29 at T-Mobile Arena.