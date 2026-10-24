Red Wings’ price request is complicating Dylan Larkin trade

The Detroit Red Wings are trying to trade Dylan Larkin. However, the offers aren't good enough.

The situation between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin remains firmly at a stalemate. Months after Larkin initially submitted his trade request, front offices around the NHL continue to check in on the 30-year-old center’s availability. However, despite multiple teams stepping up with legitimate proposals, Detroit’s executive leadership has consistently refused to pull the trigger.

According to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, the impasse stems entirely from Detroit’s uncompromising valuation of their star center. “Shawn Horcoff’s mandate is to hit a Dylan Larkin trade out of the park, and that’s not happening. I’m told if Detroit wants to make a fair deal, it can turn to three or four teams. So far, ‘fair’ has not been good enough.”

Kypreos’ report highlights the fundamental gap that has stalled trade talks since the offseason. While rival general managers view their current offers as equitable market value for a top-six center carrying an $8.7 million salary-cap hit, the Red Wings refuse to treat Larkin as a discounted asset. For interim GM Shawn Horcoff and team leadership, accepting a standard or “fair” package is simply off the table.

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Why the Red Wings haven’t traded Dylan Larkin

Since Larkin first requested a trade, Detroit’s front office stance has remained unyielding. Rather than settling for futures, late draft picks, or salary dumps, the organization has insisted on securing an immediate, marquee franchise pillar in return—such as Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy—to justify trading away their former captain.

This uncompromising strategy presents significant hurdles for interested suitors. Detroit is seeking immediate top-six NHL roster talent capable of anchoring the team today, rather than a futures-based rebuild package.

Even with Larkin expanding his approved trade list to 10 U.S. teams, few contenders possess both the cap space and the willingness to part with an elite core player mid-season. With Larkin under contract through 2031, Detroit feels no immediate financial pressure to rush into a sub-optimal trade.

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What happens next in the Dylan Larkin trade saga?

As long as Horcoff’s mandate requires a true “home run” package, the trade market for Larkin will remain tightly restricted. Interested contenders like the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, or Colorado Avalanche face a stark choice: either upgrade their trade packages to meet Detroit’s astronomical demands or wait for Hockeytown’s front office to soften its stance.

Until a desperate contender steps forward with an undeniable blockbuster offer, Larkin remains a Red Wing—and Detroit appears content to let the market wait. It’s the biggest story ahead of the trade deadline.

Key takeaways

Interim GM Shawn Horcoff is under strict orders to secure an elite, “home run” return for Dylan Larkin.

Detroit has received 3 to 4 “fair” offers from rival teams but has rejected them all, maintaining that standard market value is insufficient.

Since Larkin’s trade request months ago, Detroit’s refusal to lower its asking price has kept trade negotiations firmly at a standstill.