Nikita Kucherov update puts Lightning in tough spot as Canadiens emerge as threat to NY Rangers

Nikita Kucherov wants out of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Montreal Canadiens might join the New York Rangers in the sweepstakes.

At 33, Nikita Kucherov looks ready for a change. While a recent report casted doubt on a Kucherov trade despite interest from teams like the New York Rangers, the reigning NHL MVP has reportedly made up his mind and wants out of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think that Kucherov has made his decision and I don’t think that Julien BriseBois as general manager is going to be able to sway him from that,” Darren Dreger reported on First Up.

Kucherov’s trade request has obviously raised eyebrows around the league, with multiple teams suddenly emerging as potential suitors. One of them might be the Montreal Canadiens due to an existing connection.

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Canadiens might be an option for Kucherov

“Coach Martin St. Louis’ relationship with Kucherov cannot be ignored,” Pierre LeBrun wrote on The Athletic. “And the Canadiens are a rising contender in a market that would appeal to Kucherov. They would probably enter the derby if invited.”

I asked Nikita Kucherov if there was anything in particular that led to him requesting a trade on Friday



“It was never about the money for me. It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we have had two conversations.”#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/7OUuGmRvxZ — Diandra Loux (@Diandra_loux) November 2, 2026

St. Louis overlapped with Kucherov in the first half of the 2013-14 NHL season, with the latter making his first steps in the league before St. Louis submitted a trade request that allowed him to finish his career with the NY Rangers.

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The Broadway Blueshirts are now among the teams linked to Kucherov, but St. Martin could stand in their way.

Canadiens would have to persuade Lightning

However, LeBrun notes that the Habs might have more chances to land Kucherov at the end of the season, when the star hits free agency.

“But when it comes to Toronto and Montreal, I think we’re talking July 1 and not so much Tampa Bay being willing to move him within the division via an in-season trade.”

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While not impossible, the Canadiens might need to come up with a very compelling offer to convince the Lightning to send their star to a division rival. Even though Kucherov is worth the wait, the Habs can’t risk staying put until July 1. After all, Kucherov made it clear he wants out now, and no one will want to pass on that.

Key takeaways