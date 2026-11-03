Are Nikita Kucherov and Dylan Larkin playing today, Nov. 3, in Lightning vs Red Wings?

The Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning face an intriguing Atlantic Division matchup on November 3, with Nikita Kucherov and Dylan Larkin making headlines ahead of puck drop.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings meet at Benchmark International Arena, in a matchup that comes with plenty of off-ice drama. Both teams are dealing with uncertainty surrounding major pieces of their rosters.

Tampa Bay enters the contest after a difficult stretch of attention surrounding Nikita Kucherov, whose trade request has put the organization in an unexpected position. The Russian superstar is in the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile, Detroit is navigating its own roster dispute after Dylan Larkin‘s offseason trade request escalated into a public disagreement with the franchise. Beyond the headlines, today’s game is an important early divisional test.

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Is Nikita Kucherov playing today against the Red Wings?

Nikita Kucherov is expected to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning against Detroit. The Russian forward appears on Tampa Bay’s projected first line alongside Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point, according to the team’s latest lineup information.

Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

He has recorded 18 points this season and remains one of the most important pieces of Jon Cooper’s offense. His availability also comes amid uncertainty about his future in Tampa Bay.

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He requested a trade over the weekend, citing poor communication and a lack of respect in his discussions with general manager Julien BriseBois. However, BriseBois has indicated that the Lightning do not intend to trade him, while Cooper has emphasized the forward’s commitment to the team.

Is Dylan Larkin playing today against the Lightning?

Dylan Larkin will not play for the Detroit Red Wings because he remains suspended without pay. The organization took that measure after the forward informed management that he no longer intended to play for the franchise, following his offseason trade request.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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The situation escalated after Detroit removed Larkin’s captaincy ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 30-year-old center had recorded six points (two goals and four assists) in 10 games before his suspension.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff confirmed that the organization would continue exploring trade opportunities, meaning his return to the lineup depends on a resolution between the player and the Red Wings.

When is Red Wings vs. Lightning?

The Detroit Red Wings face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET (6:00 PM CT, 5:00 PM MT and 4:00 PM PT).

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Fans in the United States can watch the game on ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select. The matchup will also be available to stream on Fubo.

Key takeaways