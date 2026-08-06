Dylan Larkin reportedly digs his heels in after demanding trade from the Red Wings

If the Detroit Red Wings hoped delaying Dylan Larkin's trade would change the captain's mind, they may have to think again.

While the news broke in June, Dylan Larkin decided he wanted out of the Detroit Red Wings well before then. Most likely, he made up his mind after Detroit missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th straight NHL season.

A move has yet to be made, and reports hint Larkin could start the 2026-27 NHL season in Detroit. Regardless, the captain reportedly isn’t backing down. Even though the Red Wings have put trade talks involving Larkin on hold, the 30-year-old center remains determined to be traded.

“Dylan Larkin has not budged on the request to be traded that he made shortly after the season ended,” Helene St. James reported on an article on Detroit Free Press. The ball is in the Red Wings‘ court, but they have no urgency to figure out a trade. At least, not as long as they are still searching for a new general manager to take over after Steve Yzerman.

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Larkin’s trade rumors dwindle

Deep in the NHL offseason and with a very limited list of potential destinations, it’s only natural for the trade buzz surrounding Larkin to quiet down. That doesn’t mean he’s changed his mind, that the Red Wings have convinced him to stay, or anything of the sort.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

The fact Detroit’s front office is undergoing significant changes doesn’t help, either. It’s difficult for teams to call Motor City when it’s unclear who will pick it up, and whether it is authorized to discuss potential trades.

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As a result, and because the 2026-27 NHL season still feels a long way off, franchises are under no urgency to work out a deal. Larkin may be the only one feeling anxious, as he’d likely prefer to know where he’ll be playing as soon as possible.

Larkin holds the cards to his future

Regardless, he holds the upper hand with his no-movement clause (NMC), which essentially allows him to choose his next destination. If a team on his trade list makes an offer Detroit can accept, it will be up to the center to waive his no-movement clause and head to the airport.

A few months ago, when the trade request first became public, many thought Larkin would be wise to have his bags packed. Now, he might as well unpack—if he ever packed his things in the first place—and wait patiently.

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His departure from Detroit has taken longer than expected, and it may take even longer. One thing appears clear, however: Larkin will leave Motor City sooner or later.

Larkin’s stats in Detroit

Ever since he was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Larkin has been a cornerstone of the Red Wings. He was a fan favorite right up until he requested a trade, leaving the organization in a difficult position.

Still, his impact is undeniable—even if he helped the team reach the postseason only once. Through 808 games, Larkin has recorded 276 goals and 367 assists for a total of 643 points. Surprisingly, he owns a plus/minus of -100 during his time in Detroit.