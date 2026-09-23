Blackhawks, Jeff Blashill shut down Connor Bedard’s early return rumors

Although Connor Bedard keeps making progress in his rehab after offseason surgery, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill poured cold water on the buzz surrounding the team captain.

The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t blind to what’s happening. Obviously, the recent buzz around Connor Bedard and his rehab from shoulder surgery has come to their attention. Instead of letting the bubble continue to grow before bursting, however, head coach Jeff Blashill dropped a blunt statement that all but confirms Bedard’s return to NHL action will have to wait a bit longer.

“Connor Bedard isn’t close yet to joining the Blackhawks for practice, Blashill said,” as reported by Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago.

The timing behind Blashill’s announcement on where Bedard stands in his recovery is no coincidence, either. It arrives on the heels of a recent sighting that hinted Bedard could force the Blackhawks into a rushed lineup decision, as the 38th captain in Blackhawks history was seen taking slap shots during an on-ice session.

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The last time an injured Bedard was seen participating in such drills, he returned to Chicago’s NHL lineup just days afterward. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, though. Still, it’s clear Bedard is making progress and checking boxes in his return to the ice after offseason surgery to repair his left shoulder.

Head coach Jeff Blashill of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard keeps original timeline despite recent positive news

For the time being, the Blackhawks haven’t updated Bedard’s timeline, meaning the original one announced back in July still stands, at least as far as the media can tell. Regardless of how smooth he may look on the ice in the videos on social media, the Blackhawks are taking things slow with Bedard, and he is still trending to miss at least the opening month of the 2026-27 NHL season.

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Fans would love for him to somehow be fit to play in the home opener (Oct. 6 against the St. Louis Blues) and share the ice with Patrick Kane on such a special night for sports as a whole in the Windy City. That is most likely off the table.

Blackhawks chase the playoffs

Regardless, whenever Bedard makes his return to the United Center, the energy will go through the roof. Hopefully for the Hawks, by the time he’s back, Bedard can join a winning team with real aspirations to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s been six years (since the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs) since Chicago has played playoff hockey. For a franchise that once hoisted the Stanley Cup three times over that span, it’s unfathomable.

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Key takeaways