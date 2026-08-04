Dylan Larkin reportedly staying with Red Wings to start the NHL season

Although Dylan Larkin is determined to leave the Detroit Red Wings, he may be willing to give the organization time. How much exactly? That is the million-dollar question.

When Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings—or at least when the request became public knowledge around the NHL—not many expected the process to take this long. Because Detroit runs no risk of Larkin becoming a free agent anytime soon, it is in no hurry to trade its captain, especially if no suitable offer emerges.

With that in mind, Larkin starting the 2026-27 NHL season in Detroit is a very real possibility. In fact, reports suggest that’s the way things are trending around the Red Wings.

“It feels like [Larkin will start the season in Detroit] now,” Jim Biringer said during an appearance on NHL Network Radio. “If Steve Yzerman [hadn’t stepped down], I’d have said no. But it feels like they could probably figure this thing out at least to start the year.”

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Biringer went as far as to suggest Larkin may even walk back his trade request and finish the 2026-27 NHL campaign with the Winged Wheel. That might be asking a lot, especially as the relationship between the captain and the Red Wings fans shattered after he demanded a trade.

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings must attend to other matters

Larkin’s trade out of Detroit has stalled and, in the meantime, the organization has turned its attention to its search for a new general manager. The Red Wings are set to face fierce competition for Steve Yzerman’s replacement. That’s taking much of its time and resources at the moment, and it’s not as if Larkin is cooperating, either.

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The two sides can maintain the status quo and re-engage in trade talks when the season begins—or at least closer to opening night. Perhaps Larkin becomes a trade deadline move so Detroit can capitalize on a contender’s desperation. Perhaps not. Maybe the captain and the organization can figure things out now that Yzerman is no longer the general manager. That feels highly improbable, but it can’t be ruled out entirely.

Possibilities for Larkin and Red Wings

There are likely two options: either Larkin expands his list of preferred destinations, or he sits tight and waits a little longer. It takes two to tango, and with Larkin limiting his trade market to just a handful of teams while the Red Wings remain determined not to get fleeced, it’s virtually impossible for both sides to get what they want.

Sooner or later, they’ll learn they can’t have their cake and eat it too. Maybe they’ll realize it too late and have no choice but to stay together through the start of the season.

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Pros and cons

It would not be ideal for either the Red Wings or Larkin, but it’s not a nightmare, either. For Larkin, the risk of injury could hurt his trade value and diminish interest around the NHL. As for the Red Wings, his disgruntled attitude could affect morale in the locker room.

On the bright side, Larkin would have a chance to showcase himself to the rest of the league and prove he can remain a consummate professional despite his frustration with the organization, while Detroit would still have its top center making an impact night after night.

Larkin could stay in Detroit for a while longer

All in all, there’s a lot for both sides to think about. The good news is they have plenty of time to figure things out. In the worst-case scenario, the drama drags on. If Larkin and the Red Wings want to dig in their heels, they could go back and forth for five more seasons like a miserable marriage.

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There may be no going back, but there also appears to be no moving forward unless one side gives in. For the time being, both are standing their ground, and it could all lead to an awkward introduction for Larkin at Detroit’s home opener on Oct. 2.