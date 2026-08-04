NY Rangers pressed to go after Shane Wright as Kraken make 22-year-old available

The New York Rangers could go after Shane Wright if the Seattle Kraken are serious about parting with their former first-round selection.

The New York Rangers have yet to decide how their forward lines will look in the 2026-27 NHL season. What’s more, they have yet to learn what their options will be. In that context, a report suggests Shane Wright, who has struggled to find his footing with the Seattle Kraken, could make a lot of sense for New York.

“[New York] could use the remaining weeks of summer to explore a move that adds another young forward. One player who fits that strategy is Shane Wright,” Ryan McInerney wrote on Forever Blueshirts. “It’s believed that the Seattle Kraken are willing to work with the 22-year-old center toward finding a new team.”

Wright’s career highlights remain his time in the junior ranks and the journey that led to him being selected fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Since then, he’s struggled to make much of an impact. Through his first four years in Seattle, Wright has played 169 games, recording 36 goals and 42 assists for a total of 78 points. The Kraken expected much more from him.

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Wright compared to 2022 NHL Draft class

Wright ranks fifth in points among players selected in the 2022 NHL Draft. He is behind Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Cooley, and Lane Hutson. Moreover, he trails Cutter Gauthier—who was drafted one pick after him—by a wide margin.

Shane Wright #51 of the Seattle Kraken.

The Anaheim Ducks forward (originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers) has 114 points despite playing fewer games and seasons than Wright. The Kraken didn’t expect Wright to be this unprepared for the NHL, and with him entering a contract year in 2026-27, Seattle may recognize it’s time to move on.

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Wright’s contract situation

Wright is entering the third year of his entry-level contract. Under his rookie deal, he carries an $886,666 cap hit and will become a restricted free agent (RFA) next summer. Unless he finally breaks out next season, he won’t be in line to ask for much on his second NHL contract.

That could make Wright an appealing trade target for the Rangers, who may believe they can unlock his full potential. Although his production has left much to be desired so far, Wright won’t turn 23 until Jan. 5, 2027.

For Wright, his prime years are still ahead of him, and the Broadway Blueshirts may be the team that benefits from buying low. At the very least, giving it a try won’t be the worst thing in the world.

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Where could Wright play for New York?

The 22-year-old center could join the Rangers as their third-line center. It would take an immediate breakout and a rapid rise for Wright to take over the second-line center role. For the time being, J.T. Miller is staying put in the middle of that line.

In more ways than one, however, Wright has the clock on his side. Not literally, since he has yet to sign a contract beyond 2027, but if he does the little things right in Manhattan—or Seattle, or wherever he ends up—he can buy himself time to continue developing.

Not many centers in their early 20s hold down top-six roles across the NHL, so Wright has time to find his footing. Moreover, if the Rangers trade for him, it will be because they see untapped potential, and Chris Drury and company will aim to get the most out of his development, even if he wasn’t drafted by the organization.