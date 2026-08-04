Red Wings set to face fierce competition for Steve Yzerman’s reported ideal replacement

Finding a successor to Steve Yzerman won't be easy for the Detroit Red Wings, but landing the top candidate will prove even more difficult.

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly identified the leading candidates in their general manager search. It’s progress, but it’s only one part of the equation. After Steve Yzerman stepped down to take on a senior advisor role to owner Chris Ilitch, the race is on as teams compete for the top executives on the NHL’s front-office carousel.

The rumors are running wild around the Red Wings. Some reports indicate Detroit won’t hire a general manager anytime soon, despite the drama surrounding Dylan Larkin. Others suggest the Red Wings may be eyeing a complete front-office overhaul. All in all, the organization is in a difficult spot and can’t afford another misstep.

Ilitch and the ownership group recently set a bad precedent that could serve as a terrible omen amid the Larkin trade buzz. Needless to say, the brass is on thin ice, and the clock is ticking before the start of the 2026-27 NHL season. According to a report, the Red Wings are interested in Scott White, but they may not be alone in that pursuit.

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“I expect Scott White from Dallas to be interviewed [in Detroit]. That just makes sense, but at this point, considering his career, I expect him to be interviewed by everybody,” Jeff Marek reported on The Sheet podcast.

Scott White, asst. general manager of the Dallas Stars.

Red Wings may have an ace up their sleeves

Although White could draw leaguewide interest, the Red Wings are the only franchise that can offer him a general manager position. At least, they’re the only organization with that job currently vacant.

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Fans have seen teams interview candidates for positions that were already filled before, but it would still be a bold move. If White is looking to leave the Dallas Stars, the organization in Detroit may be his most appealing option.

White would have his hands full in Detroit

Of course, plenty of headaches would await him in Motor City, but that comes with any job. The Red Wings are fighting battles on several fronts and need a strong voice at the helm to get out of the bottleneck they find themselves in. Yzerman couldn’t get it done.

After giving one of the most decorated players in franchise—and league—history the reins, the Winged Wheel may now turn to someone without an NHL playing background to serve as general manager.

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White’s background

After hanging up his skates following the 1993-94 season, White immediately turned to coaching. In 1994-95, he joined the staff at Michigan Tech as an assistant coach. After five seasons there, he moved to the ECHL as an assistant coach before eventually becoming a head coach. However, his true calling was in the front office rather than behind the bench.

In the 2005-06 season, White joined the Dallas Stars organization as the director of hockey operations for the AHL’s Iowa Stars. He has been with the organization ever since. In 2009, he was named general manager of the Texas Stars, a position he held until last season, when he became a full-time assistant general manager with the NHL club. He has had that job since 2016. A decade later, he may be eyeing a fresh start—as well as a promotion. Perhaps White has reached his ceiling in the Lone Star State.

For the time being, Jim Nill, a three-time Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award winner, isn’t going anywhere. If White wants to become an NHL general manager, he may have to do it away from American Airlines Center. Little Caesars Arena could be calling his name—it will be up to him to decide what his future looks like.