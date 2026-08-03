Alex DeBrincat reportedly won’t take discount in Red Wings extension after Dylan Larkin’s trade request

Extending Alex DeBrincat's contract is an absolute must for the Detroit Red Wings—especially with Dylan Larkin determined to leave—but it will come at a steep price.

With Dylan Larkin having one foot out the door, the Detroit Red Wings must keep more foundational players from leaving. Chief among them is Alex DeBrincat, who is entering a contract year in the 2026-27 NHL season and whose future remains up in the air.

Reports indicate DeBrincat won’t ask for a trade, and his intention is to stay home in Michigan. Still, he may not be willing to take a hometown discount, meaning the Red Wings will have to foot the bill for a long-term extension for their top forward.

According to David Pagnotta on the Daily Faceoff Rundown, DeBrincat is seeking a significant raise. The Red Wings’ ownership recently set a bad precedent as the speculation surrounding Larkin and his future continues to grow.

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Needless to say, the Winged Wheel can’t afford another misstep. Extending DeBrincat—sooner rather than later—would buy them some much-needed breathing room. If the Red Wings can get this saga over with before the 2026-27 NHL season begins, all the better. However, without a general manager in place, it seems unlikely.

Alex DeBrincat #93 of the Detroit Red Wings.

DeBrincat could join a powerhouse

The pending unrestricted free agent would draw interest from virtually every Stanley Cup contender if he were to hit the open market. Moreover, he could also stay unsigned through the season and ask for a trade to a Cup favorite ahead of the deadline.

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Even if he wants to stay in his hometown, if DeBrincat is to remain a Red Wing, Detroit might have to convince him. The organization may not have a clear plan to accomplish that, but it certainly has plenty of cap space to pay DeBrincat enough to make him overlook the glaring issues within the organization.

DeBrincat wants to stay… for now

For the time being, it appears DeBrincat would prefer to sign an extension in Detroit rather than move elsewhere. Born in Farmington Hills, Michigan (22 miles from downtown Detroit), DeBrincat is close to his family, and it seems he wouldn’t trade that for the world. Much can change, however.

Apparently, “The Cat” still believes in the organization and its plan moving forward. Even without a permanent general manager and with far more questions than answers, the hometown kid may be willing to look past it all and remain confident. At least, for now, he does. Fellow Michigan native Larkin, on the other hand, has had enough and wants out.

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Time will tell whose judgment is correct—or perhaps DeBrincat will soon follow in Larkin’s footsteps. Larkin staying remains a possibility as long as a trade doesn’t materialize, but it’s a very slim one.

DeBrincat’s contract

Having scored 80 goals and recorded 155 points over the past two seasons in Motor City, it’s clear DeBrincat will ask Chris Ilitch and the Red Wings’ front office for a raise. DeBrincat is entering the final season of his four-year, $31.5 million contract ($7.875 million cap hit). He has led the team in goals in each of the past two seasons, and only Lucas Raymond (who makes $8.075 million per year) has recorded more points during that span.

Exactly how much DeBrincat will ask for—or how long a contract he is willing to sign—remains uncertain, but the Red Wings won’t have much of a choice. At the same time, the recent drama surrounding Larkin may have taught them a lesson, as the Wings may be reluctant to hand out no-movement clauses. Then again, they may not have much of a choice there, either. Star players seek those clauses, and they are often deal-breakers.

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If Detroit gives DeBrincat a no-movement clause, it runs the risk of finding itself in the same situation it now faces with Larkin. Will the Red Wings be twice shy after getting burned once? Time will tell—but only if they first reach an agreement with “The Cat.”