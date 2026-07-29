How Macklin Celebrini’s new Sharks contract compares to Connor McDavid and other NHL stars’ salaries

Macklin Celebrini has agreed to a contract extension with the San Jose Sharks, becoming the highest-paid player in the NHL and surpassing Connor McDavid and other top stars in the league.

The NHL offseason continues to remain active, and this time the San Jose Sharks are at the center of attention. According to insider Elliotte Friedman on X, Macklin Celebrini has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth an $18.8 million AAV, making him the highest-paid player in the league, surpassing Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million AAV deal with the Edmonton Oilers, among other stars.

Now in second place among the highest-paid players by annual salary is Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks, with an $18 million AAV. The top three is completed by Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild, who earns a $17 million AAV.

By signing this contract, Celebrini secured a total deal worth $94 million, ranking 8th in terms of total contract value. The undisputed leader in this ranking is Kaprizov, with a total value of $136 million.

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Connor Bedard also has a significant contract

After proving himself as a elite talent in his first three seasons and winning the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year, Connor Bedard signed a major five-year contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2026 worth $75 million. Running through the 2030–31 season, the deal carries an average annual cap hit of $15 million, firmly cementing the 21-year-old superstar as the cornerstone and long-term centerpiece of the franchise.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

McDavid secured a long-term extension

Connor McDavid signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2025 worth $25 million. Running through the 2027–28 season with an average annual value of $12.5 million, the landmark deal secures the three-time Hart Trophy winner as the heart and soul of the Oilers franchise for the prime of his career.

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Macklin Celebrini ready to push the Sharks forward

Following his contract extension, Macklin Celebrini is fully set on etching his name into San Jose Sharks history by guiding the franchise to its first-ever Stanley Cup. After suffering a heartwrenching defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2016 Finals, the franchise has been hungering for another shot at hockey’s ultimate prize.

Now, anchored long-term as the undisputed center of the Sharks’ rebuild, the young phenom embraces the responsibility of driving a new era for San Jose and bringing the Cup to the Bay Area at last.