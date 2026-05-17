Sidney Crosby gets his way as Macklin Celebrini is named ‘Captain Canada’

In the end, it was Sidney Crosby's wish which was fulfilled as Hockey Canada named Macklin Celebrini team captain during the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Although Sidney Crosby lost his captaincy of Hockey Canada to Macklin Celebrini for the 2026 IIHF World Championship, it may turn out to be for the best. Moreover, Team Canada general manager Brad Treliving has confirmed it was exactly what the face of the NHL wanted.

“We named [Celebrini] captain before [Crosby] agreed to participate,” Treliving stated, via Toronto Sun. “When Sid came, he was adamant that Mack remain the captain. At the same time, Mack was adamant that Sid be the captain.“

In the end, it would appear Crosby had the final say in the matter. According to a report from Chris Johnston, it was a player-led decision to keep the ‘C’ on Celebrini’s jersey. However, things could’ve turned out differently had Crosby asked to wear the ‘C’ rather than an ‘A’.

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Crosby’s role exceeds title

In more ways than one, that speaks to both Crosby’s selflessness and his impact on everyday decisions. One could say it’s proof that Crosby is, and forever will be, “Captain Canada.” As long as he is still playing, other stars may earn the title, but it may only be a formality.

Macklin Celebrini at the 2026 Winter Olympic games

Crosby is the leader everybody looks up to. And that doesn’t take anything away from Celebrini—or any other player on Canada‘s roster—and their importance. “Sid the Kid” is simply a step above. Scoring the golden goal in 2010 is only the tip of the iceberg.

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Canada’s hot start in Worlds

With 5-3 and 6-0 victories over Sweden and Italy, respectively, Canada got off to a great start in Group B of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. So far, Crosby has an assist (on a goal by Celebrini) through the opening two games. Celebrini has three points with two goals and an assist.

Canada has five games left in group stage with matchups against Denmark (who knocked Crosby and Canada out in quarterfinals last year), Norway, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Czechia.