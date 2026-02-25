Is Nathan McKinnon playing tonight for Avalanche vs Mammoth after 2026 Winter Olympics with Canada?

A three-week Olympic pause tends to blur the NHL rhythm, but the return to Ball Arena brings fresh tension. Nathan MacKinnon steps back into Colorado’s orbit after logging heavy minutes with Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Avalanche resume play against the Utah Mammoth with the Central Division race tightening, and the spotlight naturally drifts toward their top center. Olympic competition, travel and recovery have reshaped the usual pregame storyline.

Colorado’s post-break skate offered hints but not certainties. As the regular season roars back to life, his transition from international intensity to NHL urgency becomes the quiet thread running through tonight’s matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Nathan McKinnon playing today for the Avalanche?

Yes! Nathan MacKinnon is expected to be in the lineup tonight as the Colorado Avalanche face the Utah Mammoth, following his return from the 2026 Winter Olympics with Canada, according to Mile High Hockey.

Colorado resumed practice after the Olympic pause with several of its international players easing back into full team activities, but there were no indications of injury or restrictions concerning him.

Advertisement

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche in 2026 (Source: David Jensen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Team reports out of Denver noted that the Avalanche traveled with their core group intact ahead of the matchup. He logged heavy minutes for Canada in Milan, playing a central role during the tournament and helping his country reach the gold-medal game.

Advertisement

The transition from international intensity back to the NHL schedule can be demanding, particularly after a condensed Olympic run, yet Colorado appears confident in its top center’s readiness.

For the team, his availability carries weight beyond a single game. He leads the team offensively and remains a driving force in the Central Division race. With the Mammoth presenting a physical test and the standings tightening, the franchise regains its engine at a crucial moment in the regular season.

Advertisement