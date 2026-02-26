Is Lionel Messi playing today in Puerto Rico for Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle in 2026 club friendly?

Lionel Messi’s name looms large over Bayamon as he and Inter Miami prepare to face Independiente del Valle in a long-awaited friendly at the Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Puerto Rico.

The buildup has been anything but ordinary: crowds flocked to an open training session as fans celebrated his arrival, a clear indicator of the star’s pull even before a whistle blows. Meanwhile, Inter’s regular season is already underway.

With ticket sales sold out and local investment reshaping the stadium for the occasion, Puerto Rico’s first taste of Messi mania is set against both expectation and uncertainty. How the Argentine veteran fits into the puzzle tonight remains one of the day’s biggest storylines.

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami?

As Inter Miami finally heads to Puerto Rico for their long-awaited friendly against Independiente del Valle, the biggest question isn’t who’s in the starting XI — it’s whether Lionel Messi will take the field in Bayamon.

The match itself was originally postponed from mid-February after Messi suffered a left hamstring strain during a preseason tour in Ecuador, forcing a change in plans for the Caribbean showcase.

Despite that muscle issue earlier this month, recent reports confirm that Messi traveled with the squad to Puerto Rico, indicating his recovery has progressed enough for him to be present and available for selection.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the MLS match in 2026 (Source: Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

The buzz around town has been palpable: open training sessions drew thousands of fans who greeted him warmly as he joined teammates on the pitch ahead of kickoff. That said, availability and playing time remain tactical decisions rather than foregone conclusions.

While the club has his fitness back on track following the earlier injury, how head coach Javier Mascherano chooses to deploy him — especially with regular MLS competition and Concacaf commitments ahead — adds a layer of intrigue.

