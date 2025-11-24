In a pivotal Central Division matchup in the 2025-26 NHL season, Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks were shutout by the Colorado Avalanche. It was far from encouraging considering the Hawks have now lost three in a row, but head coach Jeff Blashill managed to see the silver lining after the game.

Taking down the best team in the NHL was never going to be an easy task for Bedard and the Blackhawks. Colorado (16-1-5) has lost only once in regulation this season, and against Chicago (10-8-4), it showed exactly why. Scott Wedgewood slammed the door shut at the United Center, and Cale Makar’s strike proved to be the difference between the two divisional rivals.

Bedard and the Hawks fought until the final horn, but it was all in vain. Two streaks were kept alive after the Avs’ 1-0 win: Chicago has now lost three in a row — for the third time in the NHL season — and Colorado extended its win streak to 9 games. Regardless, after the game, Blashill made sure to praise Bedard and company for their effort.

‘‘If we repeat that performance, we’re winning lots of games,’’ Jeff Blashill admitted postgame per Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘We did an excellent job in our structure, an excellent job of [fixing] some of the things we talked about this morning that we didn’t do in Buffalo.’’

Blashill speaks honestly to Bedard, Blackhawks

Only 22 games into the NHL season, the Blackhawks have already learned how Blashill goes about his business. The 51-year-old head coach doesn’t sugarcoat his thoughts after any outing. When he likes his team’s performance, he shows it. But when he isn’t pleased, he lets the locker room know, too.

Blashill’s approach has certainly impacted the rest of the team. That was made clear when veteran forward Jason Dickinson addressed the media with a very sincere postgame admission.

‘‘We can be both happy with the process [and] not satisfied with the result,’’ Dickinson commented. ‘‘It sucks, but, for the most part, that’s a lot of good clips that we can go back and watch and be proud of.’’

Another tough test for Chicago

Though the Blackhawks showed signs of improvement against the Avalanche, they remain mired in a multi-game losing streak. The mission stays the same for Bedard and company. Up next, Chicago will host the Minnesota Wild (12-7-4), who enter the divisional matchup riding a five-game win streak. The Hawks will need to extinguish another team’s fire if they hope to put out the flames consuming the burning barn in the Windy City.

Winning is paramount for this young roster, because everyone knows what can happen when a fire breaks out in a town known for its gusting winds. Bedard and the Blackhawks must get back on track. They’ve been in similar positions before—right before their season spiraled out of control. Now, the Hawks must prove they’re a different team.

