NY Rangers’ Mike Sullivan provides encouraging injury update on Joonas Korpisalo amid goalie struggles

The New York Rangers‘ dream start to the 2026-27 NHL season with Dylan Garand is now facing adversity, and Mike Sullivan is in desperate need of answers. Thus, getting Joonas Korpisalo back on the ice is paramount.

On that note, Sullivan offered an encouraging update on where the veteran netminder stands in his recovery from a lower-body injury. Much has been said about Korpisalo ever since he arrived in New York with two years left on a deal carrying a $4 million AAV, but it’s clear the Broadway Blueshirts need the 32-year-old goalie back as soon as possible in the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

“Sullivan said Joonas Korpisalo skated [Saturday and Sunday],” Vincent Mercogliano of The Athletic reported. “He needed to double check if yesterday was his first day on the ice but his larger point is that he’s making progress.”

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Korpisalo’s season

Coming off a 31-game season in 2025-26 with the Boston Bruins, Korpisalo landed in the Big Apple expecting to be the backup to Igor Shesterkin. However, he sustained a lower-body injury before he could make his season debut and watched Shesterkin’s season come to an end with a knee injury.

Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers.

Nothing has gone as planned for the Rangers so far, but Garand’s rise has made the tough pill a bit easier to take. However, adversity is now knocking at the front door, and the Rangers don’t have a solid backup plan—or a backup goaltender for that matter, until now.

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When Korpisalo returns, whenever that is, he might actually be asked to start for a New York team whose red-hot start is now in jeopardy, as the crease has become filled with question marks.

NY Rangers sign James Reimer

Although Garand remains the main goaltender in Broadway, Sullivan and company have called for backup. As announced by the organization in Manhattan, the Rangers have signed 38-year-old James Reimer to a one-year deal.

According to The Athletic, the contract is valued at the league minimum for a veteran at $850,000. As if the figure doesn’t make it clear enough, Reimer is only in New York to fill a void and give Garand the occasional night off.

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Garand could use some time to rest

As long as Shesterkin remains out, Garand will man the crease virtually night in and night out, while Reimer fills in occasionally. Clearly, the 24-year-old rookie goalie needs some breathers. Over his last five games, Garand has a 1-3-1 record, along with a .869 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.4 goals-against average (GAA).

The magic seems to have worn off, but that’s not to say he can’t get back to his best form. Still, it’s clear he needs some time off, or at least the peace of mind that comes with knowing another healthy netminder can fill in for him. He shouldn’t have to stand alone in the crease, trying to keep New York’s season alive, even if it’s only October.

Key takeaways

Joonas Korpisalo skated Saturday and Sunday while progressing from a lower-body injury.

Saturday and Sunday while progressing from a lower-body injury. James Reimer signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the New York Rangers.

a one-year, $850,000 contract with the New York Rangers. Dylan Garand is 1-3-1 with an .869 save percentage over his last five games.