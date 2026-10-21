NY Rangers could get involved in three-team trade to facilitate Connor Hellebuyck’s Jets exit

In search for a goaltender to add to their mix, the New York Rangers could complete a three-team trade that could include Connor Hellebuyck goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

With the New York Rangers reportedly beginning their search for Igor Shesterkin’s replacement, there are countless routes could go down. According to a report around the NHL, the Blueshirts could be after Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka, and might trigger a domino effect that helps Connor Hellebuyck find a way out of the Winnipeg Jets.

Although Dylan Larkin shut down the rumors of a trade to New York with his new trade list, the Rangers may still see their name linked to another disgruntled U.S. Olympic gold medalist actively requesting a trade in the NHL. However, the Blueshirts may play a role in Hellebuyck’s trade without landing the three-time Vezina Trophy winner themselves.

“I’m hearing [Karel] Vejmelka’s name a lot being linked to the Rangers. [Connor] Hellebuyck, by way of Vejmelka coming to New York, would be going to Utah,” Stephen Valiquette reported on Sportsnet.

Advertisement

NY Rangers could help Hellebuyck out

Thus, the Rangers may play a facilitator’s role in Hellebuyck’s escape plan from Winnipeg. With reports hinting that the Jets may lift Hellebuyck’s unpaid suspension soon, it seems a trade is imminent. As for the Blueshirts, they don’t really need Hellebuyck.

Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets.

Shesterkin is out for the 2026-27 NHL season, but he is under contract through 2033. There is no realistic scenario in which the Rangers boast a Hellebuyck-Shesterkin tandem. Instead, New York could go after Vejmelka, who could form a tandem with Dylan Garand.

Advertisement

Though off to a red-hot start and in a market like New York City’s, the Rangers aren’t under immense pressure to win a championship this season. Opting to roll with such a goaltending duo until the wheels come off may be a wise decision, and one that comes at a relatively low price.

New York would prefer a goalie set to become UFA

Ideally, the Rangers would trade for a goalie on a contract year, adding a true rental to address the injuries in net without making a long-term commitment. However, they won’t shut their options, and Vejmelka might make sense, too, even though he’s under contract through 2030.

The bigger question would be what happens to Joonas Korpisalo in that event, but it seems that the Rangers will figure that out when they cross that bridge. Perhaps Korpisalo heads to Winnipeg, along with other valuable pieces, as part of a three-team trade between the Rangers, Jets, and Mammoth.

Advertisement

Rumors grow wild around Hellebuyck

Only time will tell, but rumors are heating up around Hellebuyck’s future, as well as New York’s search for help in net. Garand has played lights out ever since Shesterkin went down and his number was called, but the Blueshirts know that, sooner or later, adversity will come knocking at the door, and they need a Plan B.

Hellebuyck’s situation and trade request are complex in their own right, and it has often been said that they might require a multiteam deal. Perhaps the stars will align, and all parties involved will get what they are looking for, or something close enough.

Key takeaways

New York Rangers are linked to Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka to fill Igor Shesterkin’s void.

to Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka to fill Igor Shesterkin’s void. Stephen Valiquette reported that Karel Vejmelka moving to New York could send Connor Hellebuyck to Utah.

that Karel Vejmelka moving to New York could send Connor Hellebuyck to Utah. Igor Shesterkin is out for the 2026-27 season with a right knee injury.