Most consecutive losses in NHL: What are the longest losing streaks in history?

In the NHL, losing can arrive quietly, then grow impossible to escape. Certain seasons spiraled beyond bad luck, turning nightly defeats into historic stretches that reshaped franchises and lingered long after the final buzzer.

Some extended skids weren’t always the result of a single flaw. Injuries, thin rosters, expansion growing pains and organizational missteps often converged, creating moments where losses became part of the routine.

The league’s longest losing streaks now live as cautionary tales, remembered not just for their length but for what followed. Within those numbers lie turning points, rebuilds, and chapters that helped define NHL history.

Which teams have the longest losing streaks in NHL history?

The record books point to two franchises tied at the top for futility. Both the 1974–75 Washington Capitals and the 1992–93 San Jose Sharks endured 17 straight losses, marking the longest losing streaks in NHL regular-season history.

Those stretches came during formative years for each club, when roster instability and performance struggles compounded night after night. For the Capitals, the skid unfolded as a brutal winter stretch that defined an otherwise difficult inaugural era.

In San Jose, expansion-era growing pains were on full display, with a young Sharks roster unable to find consistency despite flashes of effort. These lengthy droughts now stand as stark reminders of the challenges new or rebuilding teams face in a league where parity can be unforgiving.

More recently, the Buffalo Sabres experienced a 14-game run without a win in the 2014–15 season. Even as game designs, skill levels and structures have changed, the persistence of prolonged losing streaks shows how difficult it can be to halt a downward spiral once it starts.

Team Streak Season Washington Capitals 17 1974-75 San Jose Sharks 17 1992-93 Philadelphia Quakers 15 1930-31 Kansas City Scouts 14 1975-76 Detroit Red Wings 14 1981-82 Quebec Nordiques 14 1990-91 Ottawa Senators 14 1992-93 Buffalo Sabres 14 2014-15 Pittsburgh Pirates 13 1929-30 Washington Capitals 13 1981-82 San Jose Sharks 13 1991-92 San Jose Sharks 13 1992-93 San Jose Sharks 13 1992-93 Tampa Bay Lightning 13 1997-98 Florida Panthers 13 1997-98 Pittsburgh Penguins 13 2003-04 Montreal Canadiens 12 1925-26 Chicago Blackhawks 12 1950-51 New York Islanders 12 1972-73 Washington Capitals 12 1975-76 New York Islanders 12 1988-89 San Jose Sharks 12 2023-24 Boston Bruins 11 1924-25 New York Rangers 11 1943-44 Detroit Red Wings 11 1976-77 (Source: NHL Records)

