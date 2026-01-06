Trending topics:
NHL

Most consecutive losses in NHL: What are the longest losing streaks in history?

When losses begin to pile up, history starts paying attention. Certain stretches went beyond slumps, leaving marks that still frame how the NHL measures its longest and most unforgiving runs.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Cody Hodgson #19 of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014.
© Sean Rudyk/Getty ImagesCody Hodgson #19 of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014.

In the NHL, losing can arrive quietly, then grow impossible to escape. Certain seasons spiraled beyond bad luck, turning nightly defeats into historic stretches that reshaped franchises and lingered long after the final buzzer.

Some extended skids weren’t always the result of a single flaw. Injuries, thin rosters, expansion growing pains and organizational missteps often converged, creating moments where losses became part of the routine.

The league’s longest losing streaks now live as cautionary tales, remembered not just for their length but for what followed. Within those numbers lie turning points, rebuilds, and chapters that helped define NHL history.

Which teams have the longest losing streaks in NHL history?

The record books point to two franchises tied at the top for futility. Both the 1974–75 Washington Capitals and the 1992–93 San Jose Sharks endured 17 straight losses, marking the longest losing streaks in NHL regular-season history.

Drew Stafford #21 of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014 (Source: Sean Rudyk/Getty Images)

Drew Stafford #21 of the Buffalo Sabres in 2014 (Source: Sean Rudyk/Getty Images)

Those stretches came during formative years for each club, when roster instability and performance struggles compounded night after night. For the Capitals, the skid unfolded as a brutal winter stretch that defined an otherwise difficult inaugural era.

In San Jose, expansion-era growing pains were on full display, with a young Sharks roster unable to find consistency despite flashes of effort. These lengthy droughts now stand as stark reminders of the challenges new or rebuilding teams face in a league where parity can be unforgiving.

More recently, the Buffalo Sabres experienced a 14-game run without a win in the 2014–15 season. Even as game designs, skill levels and structures have changed, the persistence of prolonged losing streaks shows how difficult it can be to halt a downward spiral once it starts.

TeamStreakSeason
Washington Capitals171974-75
San Jose Sharks171992-93
Philadelphia Quakers151930-31
Kansas City Scouts141975-76
Detroit Red Wings141981-82
Quebec Nordiques141990-91
Ottawa Senators141992-93
Buffalo Sabres142014-15
Pittsburgh Pirates131929-30
Washington Capitals131981-82
San Jose Sharks131991-92
San Jose Sharks131992-93
San Jose Sharks131992-93
Tampa Bay Lightning131997-98
Florida Panthers131997-98
Pittsburgh Penguins132003-04
Montreal Canadiens121925-26
Chicago Blackhawks121950-51
New York Islanders121972-73
Washington Capitals121975-76
New York Islanders121988-89
San Jose Sharks122023-24
Boston Bruins111924-25
New York Rangers111943-44
Detroit Red Wings111976-77
(Source: NHL Records)
