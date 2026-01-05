Most consecutive wins in NHL: Which teams have the longest winning streaks in history?

Consecutive wins have always been a key indicator of dominance in NHL history. Sustained streaks separate short-term success from true control, especially in a league defined by parity, travel demands and physical play.

Across different eras, only a small group of teams managed to extend winning runs deep into the regular season. These streaks were shaped by roster balance, consistent goaltending, and stretches of the schedule that tested depth.

The longest winning streaks remain part of the NHL record book, marking moments when teams combined timing, structure, and performance to produce runs that still stand among the league’s most notable achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Penguins and their unmatched 17-game win streak

The most consecutive wins in NHL history belong to the 1992–93 Pittsburgh Penguins, who recorded 17 straight regular-season victories from March 9 to April 10, 1993. That run remains the league’s longest winning streak on record and stands as a benchmark for team consistency and performance over a condensed stretch of play.

Ulf Samuelsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992 (Source: Rick Stewart /Allsport)

Advertisement

Led by future Hall of Famers like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Ron Francis, the Penguins dominated opponents during this span, combining elite scoring with tight defensive play.

Advertisement

The run not only set a league-wide record but also reflected the era’s high-octane style of hockey, with Pittsburgh finishing the season with 56 wins and 119 points. Despite the record’s longevity, it still casts a long shadow over subsequent attempts.

Advertisement

Across decades, no other franchise has surpassed the Penguins’ 17-game mark, underscoring how difficult sustained regular-season dominance can be even for elite teams.

Close contenders: Teams that came within one win of NHL history

Several clubs have approached Pittsburgh’s mark without surpassing it. Notably, the Columbus Blue Jackets posted a 16-game winning streak during the 2016–17 season, showcasing one of the most explosive regular-season runs in recent memory. That streak propelled them into playoff contention and highlighted the growth of a franchise that had struggled in its early years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers in 2023 (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers also recorded a 16-game run in 2023–24, tying Columbus’s total and reflecting a powerful offensive era built around superstars like Connor McDavid. This performance marked the Oilers’ best winning stretch in modern history and one of the closest attempts to break the all-time record.

Advertisement

Beyond the top two, a handful of teams have registered remarkable streaks that still stand among the longest in league history. The New York Islanders of 1981–82 and the Penguins again in 2012–13 each posted 15-game winning streaks, extending their place near the top of the all-time list.

Advertisement

The Boston Bruins appear multiple times among the longest streaks, with a 14-game run during the early 20th century, demonstrating that deep runs aren’t limited to one era.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Washington Capitals and others have recorded streaks of 14 games or more, proving that while Pittsburgh’s mark remains exceptional, wide stretches of dominance have surfaced across generations.

Team Streak Season Pittsburgh Penguins 17 1992-93 Edmonton Oilers 16 2023-24 Columbus Blue Jackets 16 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins 15 2012-13 New York Islanders 15 1981-82 Washington Capitals 14 2009-10 Boston Bruins 14 1929-30 New Jersey Devils 13 2022-23 Florida Panthers 13 2021-22 New Jersey Devils 13 2000-01 Philadelphia Flyers 13 1985-86 Boston Bruins 13 1970-71 St. Louis Blues 12 2024-25 Minnesota Wild 12 2016-17 Chicago Blackhawks 12 2015-16 Florida Panthers 12 2015-16 Boston Bruins 12 2013-14 Pittsburgh Penguins 12 2010-11 Colorado Avalanche 12 1998-99 Montreal Canadiens 12 1967-68 Winnipeg Jets 11 2024-25 Carolina Hurricanes 11 2022-23 Tampa Bay Lightning 11 2019-20 St. Louis Blues 11 2018-19 Anaheim Ducks 11 2015-16 (Source: NHL Records)

Advertisement