Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Carolina Panthers in a Week 18 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. USA fans can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will face each other in a Week 18 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers online in the USA on Fubo]

With everything on the line in the final week of the NFL regular season, this matchup carries postseason stakes that will define the outcome for both franchises. The NFC South title remains unresolved, and the winner here secures a playoff berth, turning this contest into a true win-or-go-home scenario.

The Carolina Panthers enter Week 18 holding a narrow edge atop the division at 8-8, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close behind at 7-9 and control their own destiny with a victory. One game, one division crown, and one ticket to the playoffs are all on the line in a season-defining showdown.

When will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers match be played?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Carolina Panthers in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Saturday, January 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Claudin Cherelus of the Carolina Panthers – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Claudin Cherelus of the Carolina Panthers – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM
CT: 3:30 PM
MT: 2:30 PM
PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ABC and ESPN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
