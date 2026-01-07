Trending topics:
Bo Bichette reportedly has unexpected suitor with NY Yankees seemingly out

As a move to the New York Yankees appears increasingly unlikely, Bo Bichette could be headed to another MLB team.

By Matías Persuh

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesBo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Slowly, the vast majority of MLB franchises are beginning to strengthen their rosters for what’s ahead, though there are still many high-profile free agents who have yet to define their futures. Bo Bichette is one of them, and his destination appears to be away from the New York Yankees.

In the pursuit of securing the services of the two-time All-Star, an unexpected team has emerged among the contenders, and the historic Toronto Blue Jays player could eventually take his talents to the AL West.

Erik Kratz, on Foul Territory, pointed to the Angels as a potential destination for Bichette. “The Angels could be a sleeper team for Bo Bichette.” Could the shortstop finally take his talents to the West Coast in 2026?

Bichette’s stellar season in Toronto

After a massive rebound campaign in 2025, Bo Bichette has entered the market as one of the most coveted free agents in baseball. The 27-year-old infielder reminded the league of his elite offensive ceiling by posting a stellar .311 batting average and an .840 OPS over 139 games.

Bo Bichette running for base

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases.

Beyond his signature contact skills, Bichette provided significant thump in the lineup, tallying 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. This return to form, combined with his newfound willingness to transition to second base, has sparked a bidding war among high-market contenders like the Cubs and Phillies.

Yankees bow out of the race

Recent reports indicate that the New York Yankees have shifted their focus away from the star infielder, as team insiders suggest the front office is prioritizing a reunion with Cody Bellinger and addressing pitching needs instead.

While the Bronx Bombers initially checked in on the former Blue Jays standout, the high financial demands and a crowded infield roster have led analysts to conclude that the Yankees ruled out as realistic landing spot for Bichette this offseason.

