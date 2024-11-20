NHL News: Avalanche HC Jared Bednar makes sincere admission on Capitals star Alex Ovechkin's injury

After Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin was placed on IR following a leg injury sustained against Utah, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar made a sincere confession ahead of the upcoming matchup with Washington.

The Washington Capitals had a huge scare as star Alex Ovechkin collided with Utah forward Jack McBain and the 39-year-old had to be assisted to reach the bench. Ovechkin is listed as week-to-week and will miss at least the Caps next three games as he was placed on IR. Ahead of the matchup with Washington, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar offered an honest admission on Ovi’s absence.

The Avalanche haven’t had the start to the NHL season they expected and are among the jam-packed mid-table region on the Central Division standings. However, Colorado has won four of its last five games. The loss came at the hands of no other than Washington.

As the Capitals are set to take on the Avalanche on the road, and without their best player in franchise history, Colorado has a chance to avenge their loss. However, coach Bednar was sincere on his approach to facing the franchise from the Capital City without the legendary Ovechkin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I never like to see it,” Bednar told reporters. “You never want to see players go down. The competitor in me wants to play the other team’s lineup. I want our team to have our lineup.

Advertisement

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals warms up prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on March 16, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Advertisement

“Obviously that’s not always the case in an 82-game season. But then you put in a situation like Ovi where he is chasing greatness, and you want to see him healthy and be able to pursue that. Hopefully it’s not long and he’s able to get back…and continue to pursue that goal.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Penguins' Sidney Crosby issues strong warning to teammates after 5-4 OT loss to Lightning

Ovi closes in on Gretzky’s goals record

Ovechkin continues to defy Chronos and is having a stellar season in his 20th year in the NHL. The Capitals winger leads the league in goals with 15 tallies through 18 games.

The Russian had been on a tear lately, though his medical absence could put his chase for history on hold. After scoring a hat trick against Vegas on Sunday, Ovechkin found the back of the net twice against Utah before leaving the ice with a lower-body injury. As it stands, Ovechkin is 27 goals behind Gretzky’s record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key injuries in Colorado

The Avalanche are not immune to injuries to their star players. Ross Colton, Gabriel Landeskog, and Alexander Georgiev are the main names placed on IR in Denver. Though the goaltender has a chance of coming back this week, the team’s captain remains without a clear timetable.