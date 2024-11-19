NHL News: Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle send strong messages to Bruins after 5-1 loss to Columbus

Another tough loss for the Boston Bruins in November saw captain Brad Marchand deliver a stern message following their defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Alongside Charlie Coyle, his statements were clear signals aimed at their teammates to improve.

The Boston Bruins endured their third consecutive loss, falling 5-1 at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Following this latest blow in November, team captain Brad Marchand and veteran Charlie Coyle delivered candid remarks about the Bruins’ struggles.

Marchand didn’t mince words, expressing frustration over the recent results: “I mean, definitely not happy with the way that things are going.” He also issued a pointed message to his teammates, saying, “We need to be much better in a lot of areas.”

Mistakes were a focal point of Marchand’s comments. “Mistakes are going to happen in the game, we’re just kind of compounding,” he said, but emphasized that the pattern needs to stop: “It’s unacceptable to continue to have the same mistakes and do the same things over and over.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marchand also stressed the need for consistent effort, calling it fundamental to the team’s success. “I think that in this league you have to have the highest compete every night if you want to be a good team,” he explained, noting that while the Bruins have moments of strong play, lapses at critical times are holding them back. He urged the team to find its true identity moving forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie Coyle Steps Up Amid Tough Times

Veteran forward Charlie Coyle also weighed in, expressing his desire to lead during challenging moments like the loss to Columbus. “I always want to expand my role and be more of a leader. I try to be a guy who leads by example—that’s been a staple for me. But I want to raise my voice more and speak up when needed.”

Advertisement

Coyle emphasized that leadership is a collective responsibility, not just for those with captaincy roles. “We need that from everyone. It’s not just one guy, it’s not the guys wearing the letters, it’s those other guys right behind them, and even our younger guys. Everyone has a voice in here—that’s the culture,” he said.

He also called for accountability across the roster, adding, “I need to do my part, hold myself accountable, and be better as a leader. We can all be better. When you’re not winning games, we know we can do that.”

Advertisement