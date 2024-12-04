NHL News: Canadiens star Patrik Laine makes bold confession after debut win vs Islanders

The Montreal Canadiens star Patrik Laine made his long-awaited debut with the Habs during the 2-1 win against the New York Islanders. Although the Finnish star scored a goal and was given a standing ovation by the fans, Laine issued a bold admission on his performance after the game.

It was Patrik Laine’s first NHL game since December 14, 2023, when he fractured his clavicle, he has been through it all since. Laine entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28. He was cleared from the program on July 26. He joined Montreal but suffered a knee sprain during a preseason game.

Finally, on December 3rd, Laine had his welcoming party with the Canadiens. Montreal’s season is not looking very promising, sitting in last place of the Atlantic Division and holding a 9-13-3 record. However, the addition of Laine to their lineup is a considerable boost.

“I felt a little rusty,” Laine stated, via NHL.com. “But we got the two points, so that’s really all that matters. I talked with my therapist about this when I was a little nervous yesterday, and I just decided that putting this jersey on today, it’s an achievement after everything. And everything that comes after that is a plus. It was better than I expected, but there’s still some work to do.”

Laine is headed to Four Nations Faceoff

Finland announced their roster for the upcoming Four Nations Faceoff this February. Among the biggest names in the Finnish side is Patrik Laine. The 26-year-old will represent his country, along the likes of Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, Mikko Rantanen, and Miro Heiskanen.

The Four Nations will be played over the month of February 2025 in Montreal and Boston. The four participating countries will be: Team USA, Team Canada, Team Finland, and Team Sweden.

Laine’s emotional return to the ice

When Laine took to the ice in Centre Bell, nostalgia filled the rink. Although nostalgia may be an odd word for a player still in his twenties, when it comes to the 2016 second overall pick it seems fitting.

The Habs’ fans were eager to see Laine in action, giving Montreal’s star a warm, spine-tingling welcome to his new home.

“That was the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Laine said on the ovation from the crowd. “It’s like, ‘I don’t deserve this,’ like, not at all. But it will be something for sure that I’ll remember forever. That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Up next, Laine and the Canadiens will take on the struggling, underperforming Nashville Predators on Thursday December 5th.