NHL News: Coach Ryan Warsofsky shares his thoughts after Sharks' thrilling OT win over Red Wings

The San Jose Sharks triumphed in an NHL electrifying matchup, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime. Macklin Celebrini emerged as the hero, scoring the game-winning goal just 46 seconds into the extra period.

The contest was fiercely competitive, with both teams trading goals throughout. The Red Wings held the lead multiple times, but the Sharks showed resilience, tying the game and ultimately clinching the win.

“I thought we deserved to win the hockey game,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said via NHL.com. “For the majority of the game, we pushed the pace and controlled parts of the third period we’ve been working on all year. That was our identity.”

Celebrini, reflecting on his decisive goal, shared: “It’s fun to win one in overtime. We’ve been on the wrong side of it a couple of times, so it was nice to get that one. It was a great play by Granlund—he set a pick, and I found myself with a lot of space. I just tried to go low glove; I felt like he was cheating a little bit.”

Macklin Celebrini #71 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2024 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Sharks 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

High-Level Performance from Both Teams

Both the Sharks and Red Wings delivered high-caliber hockey. Mackenzie Blackwood for San Jose and Cam Talbot for Detroit showcased stellar goaltending, but neither could completely stave off the opposing offenses.

Key contributions from William Eklund and Alex Wennberg proved vital for the Sharks, as both players added goals and assists to power the team to victory.

Red Wings fall short despite effort

On the Red Wings’ side, Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat led the charge but couldn’t overcome the Sharks’ momentum in crucial moments. Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde praised Talbot’s efforts despite the loss. “He’s been a rock all year. I think he definitely wants that second one back, but he was a big part of us getting this point,” Lalonde said.

Sharks look to build momentum

This victory is a significant step for the Sharks as they aim to climb the standings. With emerging talents like Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund shining, the future looks bright for San Jose in the NHL.