Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Detroit Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot with sensational save count against NJ Devils

Cam Talbot faced 40 shots in the Detroit Red Wings' 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils, making 14 saves in one period.

Cam Talbot #39 of the Detroit Red Wings lets in a first period goal while playing the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on October 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesCam Talbot #39 of the Detroit Red Wings lets in a first period goal while playing the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on October 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

The Detroit Red Wings are riding high, winning their third consecutive game of the NHL season and moving to 4-3 overall. One of the reasons the Red Wings are climbing the standings is goaltender Cam Talbot, who faced a bombardment of shots against the Devils and held firm.

The entire night had some good emotion for us, which is great,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said after the game. “I’m not saying we needed it, but it’s a little bit of a quiet room. You never want your guys to be who they’re not, but even after the first [period], those two quick goals, we had a lot of chatter and positive energy.”

While the scoring was spread around, it was Cam Talbot who had to face 40 shots and made an impressive 37 saves in the game—not quite the 42-save performance Talbot had against the Predators, but broken down by period, it was an impressive night for the goalie.

Advertisement

Cam Talbot’s 37 Saves Against the NJ Devils Broken Down

NHL Networks broke down Cam Talbot’s performance on Thursday evening. In the first period, Talbot faced 15 shots and made 14 saves, the highest total of the night. In the second period, he made 13 saves out of 14 shots, and in the third, he made 10 saves out of 11, resulting in a 37/40 output.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin didn’t downplay Talbot’s effort: “(Talbot) has been great… Probably the story of the difference from last week.”

Advertisement
Cam Talbot #39 of the Detroit Red Wings makes a first period save on a shot by Ryan O’Reilly #90 of the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on October 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cam Talbot #39 of the Detroit Red Wings makes a first period save on a shot by Ryan O’Reilly #90 of the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on October 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For Talbot, it was the second of four games in which he faced 40 shots or more, recording a shutout in one and having a save percentage of .913 in his four matches.

Advertisement
NHL News: Peter Laviolette makes big admission after Rangers home loss to Panthers

see also

NHL News: Peter Laviolette makes big admission after Rangers home loss to Panthers

Up next for the Red Wings is a Saturday showdown against the Buffalo Sabres in the afternoon. The Sabres come to Detroit with a 3-4-1 record and 7 points.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

    Check our latest news in Google News

    follow us

    ALSO READ

    NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs
    NBA

    NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs

    NFL News: Giants key player sends strong warning to Steelers' Russell Wilson ahead of MNF
    NFL

    NFL News: Giants key player sends strong warning to Steelers' Russell Wilson ahead of MNF

    NBA News: Mavs Coach Jason Kidd highlights rising star’s impact in season opener vs. Spurs
    NBA

    NBA News: Mavs Coach Jason Kidd highlights rising star’s impact in season opener vs. Spurs

    NFL News: Andy Reid answers if Chiefs will make another blockbuster trade for Cooper Kupp or Mike Williams
    NFL

    NFL News: Andy Reid answers if Chiefs will make another blockbuster trade for Cooper Kupp or Mike Williams

    Better Collective Logo