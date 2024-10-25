NHL News: Detroit Red Wings goalie Cam Talbot with sensational save count against NJ Devils

Cam Talbot faced 40 shots in the Detroit Red Wings' 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils, making 14 saves in one period.

The Detroit Red Wings are riding high, winning their third consecutive game of the NHL season and moving to 4-3 overall. One of the reasons the Red Wings are climbing the standings is goaltender Cam Talbot, who faced a bombardment of shots against the Devils and held firm.

“The entire night had some good emotion for us, which is great,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said after the game. “I’m not saying we needed it, but it’s a little bit of a quiet room. You never want your guys to be who they’re not, but even after the first [period], those two quick goals, we had a lot of chatter and positive energy.”

While the scoring was spread around, it was Cam Talbot who had to face 40 shots and made an impressive 37 saves in the game—not quite the 42-save performance Talbot had against the Predators, but broken down by period, it was an impressive night for the goalie.

Cam Talbot’s 37 Saves Against the NJ Devils Broken Down

NHL Networks broke down Cam Talbot’s performance on Thursday evening. In the first period, Talbot faced 15 shots and made 14 saves, the highest total of the night. In the second period, he made 13 saves out of 14 shots, and in the third, he made 10 saves out of 11, resulting in a 37/40 output.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin didn’t downplay Talbot’s effort: “(Talbot) has been great… Probably the story of the difference from last week.”

Cam Talbot #39 of the Detroit Red Wings makes a first period save on a shot by Ryan O’Reilly #90 of the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on October 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For Talbot, it was the second of four games in which he faced 40 shots or more, recording a shutout in one and having a save percentage of .913 in his four matches.

Up next for the Red Wings is a Saturday showdown against the Buffalo Sabres in the afternoon. The Sabres come to Detroit with a 3-4-1 record and 7 points.