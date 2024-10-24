NHL News: Peter Laviolette makes big admission after Rangers home loss to Panthers

The Florida Panthers were better than the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, delivering a standout performance for the visitors, prompting head coach Peter Laviolette to comment on the game.

In their latest matchup, the New York Rangers faced a tough defeat against the reigning champions, the Florida Panthers, losing 3-1 at Madison Square Garden. This marked the second loss of the 2024 NHL season for head coach Peter Laviolette and his team . Following the game, Laviolette didn’t shy away from expressing his disappointment, candidly admitting the shortcomings that plagued the Rangers throughout the night.

From the onset, the Panthers displayed a level of play that outmatched the Rangers at every turn. Laviolette acknowledged, “I thought that they were better in the first. I thought that they were better in the second. They were better in the third.”

The head coach’s frustration was palpable as he continued, “I didn’t like the whole night. I didn’t like any of it. ” His comments suggested a thorough dissatisfaction with multiple aspects of the game, including 5v5 play, defensive strategies, offensive execution, and special teams performance. He emphasized, “Everything tonight goes into a bag where it wasn’t good enough.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rangers had been building momentum earlier in the season, showcasing glimpses of their potential, but this performance raised questions about their consistency. Laviolette remarked, “I wouldn’t say that that’s who we’ve shown to be so far in the season, but that’s what happened tonight.”

Advertisement

Developing story…