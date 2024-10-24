Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Peter Laviolette makes big admission after Rangers home loss to Panthers

The Florida Panthers were better than the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, delivering a standout performance for the visitors, prompting head coach Peter Laviolette to comment on the game.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media prior to the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media prior to the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

In their latest matchup, the New York Rangers faced a tough defeat against the reigning champions, the Florida Panthers, losing 3-1 at Madison Square Garden. This marked the second loss of the 2024 NHL season for head coach Peter Laviolette and his team . Following the game, Laviolette didn’t shy away from expressing his disappointment, candidly admitting the shortcomings that plagued the Rangers throughout the night.

From the onset, the Panthers displayed a level of play that outmatched the Rangers at every turn. Laviolette acknowledged, “I thought that they were better in the first. I thought that they were better in the second. They were better in the third.”

The head coach’s frustration was palpable as he continued, “I didn’t like the whole night. I didn’t like any of it. ” His comments suggested a thorough dissatisfaction with multiple aspects of the game, including 5v5 play, defensive strategies, offensive execution, and special teams performance. He emphasized, “Everything tonight goes into a bag where it wasn’t good enough.”

Advertisement

The Rangers had been building momentum earlier in the season, showcasing glimpses of their potential, but this performance raised questions about their consistency. Laviolette remarked, “I wouldn’t say that that’s who we’ve shown to be so far in the season, but that’s what happened tonight.”

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd criticizes Luka Doncic as part of strategy for success
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd criticizes Luka Doncic as part of strategy for success

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas reveals her favorite for the Women’s Ballon d’Or
Women's Soccer

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas reveals her favorite for the Women’s Ballon d’Or

NHL News: Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky sets historic record as fastest goalie to reach elite club
NHL

NHL News: Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky sets historic record as fastest goalie to reach elite club

MLB News: Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's pitching role for World Series
MLB

MLB News: Dave Roberts makes something clear about Shohei Ohtani's pitching role for World Series

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo