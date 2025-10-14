NHL News: Jeff Blashill sends clear message after first Blackhawks win sparked by Andre Burakovsky’s go-ahead goal

The Chicago Blackhawks finally secured their first win of the season — and for head coach Jeff Blashill, it was more than just two points in the standings. The 3-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth at United Center on Monday marked his first triumph behind Chicago’s bench, highlighted by Andre Burakovsky’s decisive power-play goal midway through the third period.

For a young and rebuilding team, it was a night that symbolized effort, resilience, and growth. After the game, Blashill made sure to emphasize what this group means to him both on and off the ice.

“It’s nice,” Blashill said, according to NHL.com. “The biggest thing I would say is I really, really like this group. I like them as people. I like them as competitors. I like them as athletes and how they work in what they want. They’re a group that wants to have better days than what they’ve had. They’ve shown that with their work ethic and their ability to come back day in and day out and, honestly, take a lot of coaching.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blashill praises team’s character after breakthrough win

Blashill’s remarks reflected more than satisfaction with the scoreboard. The first-year coach made it clear he sees something special brewing in his locker room — a team eager to improve and willing to endure the tough lessons of early-season adversity. “They just continue to come back and want to get better. They’re a group that ultimately wants to be great,” Blashill added.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Burakovsky’s milestone moment

Andre Burakovsky, playing in his 700th NHL game, provided the go-ahead goal at 8:55 of the third period on the power play after receiving a sharp backhand pass from Nick Foligno.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno drops clear instructions for Connor Bedard, teammates

“I saw they were kind of collapsing down there, and I was just trying to find the open ice,” Burakovsky said. “Really good vision from (Foligno) to find and see that open ice for sure.”

Advertisement

Earlier in the game, Mikheyev had opened the scoring in the second period before Utah’s JJ Peterka tied things early in the third. But once Burakovsky struck, the Blackhawks controlled the tempo until the final horn.

What’s next for the Blackhawks

While the win may be just one of many needed to turn the corner, it was symbolic for Blashill and his players. The performance combined defensive structure, timely scoring, and resilience — qualities Chicago will need consistently throughout the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SurveyWhich factor was most key to the Blackhawks’ first win of the season? Which factor was most key to the Blackhawks’ first win of the season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

With Blashill’s message resonating in the locker room, the Blackhawks finally have something to build on — a foundation rooted in accountability, belief, and a growing sense of identity.