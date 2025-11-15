The New York Islanders have been riding a wave of excitement, but rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has taken the energy to a historic level. Just months after being selected first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer is not only adjusting to the NHL but surpassing milestones set by legends like Sidney Crosby, leaving a mark that few players achieve so early in their careers.

Friday night’s contest against the Utah Mammoth was another showcase for Schaefer’s emerging talent. With the game tied in overtime, he ripped a shot off a short pass from Mathew Barzal, beating goalie Karel Vejmelka and securing the 4-3 victory.

“I think that the second and third periods we wanted to come out hard,” Schaefer said, according to NHL.com. “We got a great bounce there to tie us up and then we fought hard and then [Barzal] found me, it was a great game and a really hard-fought win.”

The Islanders’ win also highlights a larger story for the team. With three consecutive victories, New York currently holds the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and is creeping closer to the Metropolitan Division playoff positions.

How did Schaefer make NHL history with his OT goal?

With his first overtime goal coming in his 18th game, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft became the youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal (18 years, 70 days), surpassing Sidney Crosby’s record of 18 years, 101 days set on Nov. 16, 2005.

“It’s awesome, you want to win games and I think that was a hard-fought game,” Schaefer said. “I don’t think we brought our best, but to get that win is huge to keep going on this road trip.”

How impressive is Schaefer’s rookie season so far?

Schaefer leads all NHL defensemen with seven goals this season and is on pace to break the rookie record for goals by a blueliner. The current record is 23 goals by Brian Leetch, but projections suggest Schaefer could finish with 32 if his pace continues. His performance is not just record-setting; it’s reshaping expectations for what a rookie defenseman can achieve in today’s NHL.

