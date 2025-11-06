NHL News: Auston Matthews shares honest thoughts on John Tavares’ 500th goal tribute before Maple Leafs’ win over Mammoth

The Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews, had a special reason to celebrate on Wednesday night. Before securing a dominant 5–2 victory over the Utah Mammoth, the spotlight shifted toward John Tavares, who was honored for reaching his 500th career goal — a moment that resonated deeply within the organization.

Tavares reached the milestone on October 29 against the Columbus Blue Jackets, though that game ended in defeat. This time, Toronto ensured the celebration carried a winning tone. General manager Brad Treliving presented Tavares with a commemorative gift before the game, while his family joined him on the ice to share the moment.

It was a night defined by respect and recognition — a chance to appreciate Tavares’ leadership, consistency, and the quiet professionalism that has anchored the Maple Leafs for years.

“That was a big goal, it meant a lot,” Matthews said, via NHL.com. “Just to have that celebratory thing before the game, I think it’s a huge honor to play with a guy like that who has accomplished so much in his career and is as good a person as he is a player and teammate. I can’t say enough great things about him and the kind of professional he is and what he brings to our team.”

Tavares’ reflection

After the game, Tavares admitted that the ceremony was emotional, especially being able to experience it alongside his loved ones. “Being honored like that is really, really special and to share it with my family is amazing,” Tavares said.

He added, “They’ve been on the journey right from the get-go, my parents and now my kids. It’s amazing to share with them. They’re my biggest supporters and sacrifice a lot so I can do what I do. … Even better to follow it up with a big effort today and a big win.”

Toronto aims to keep momentum alive

Tavares continued to deliver on the ice, scoring his 501st career goal in the third period to break a 2–2 tie and lead Toronto to its third straight victory. The Maple Leafs looked composed, opportunistic, and united — traits they’ll need to maintain as the season progresses.

